Deion Jones ready to 'get a little spin' with Browns against Ravens

BEREA − There was a tone to Deion Jones' voice Friday that indicated he was ready to finally make his Browns debut.

"Yeah I'm ready, ready to go," Jones said. "Uh, I think I should get a little spin. We'll see what's up."

The linebacker has been a man of mystery for nearly two weeks since he was acquired , along with a 2024 seventh-round pick, from the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 9. From the moment he arrived, the former Pro Bowler was portrayed as a potential boost to the the Browns' porous defense.

The only problem has been that Jones hasn't been able to get on the field in that time. Despite being designated for return from the injured reserve leading into last Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the Browns didn't activate him for the game, giving him a perspective of the defense from the sideline.

"Just seeing what we could do better," Jones said of the defensive issues against the Patriots. "Communication, stuff like that. I think that's the biggest thing. Other than that, I think they played a clean game. It's just a couple of plays here or there we have to get corrected."

That's where Jones is expected to provide some help. The Browns officially activated him from injured reserve on Saturday, opening the door for him to get back on the field.

Both coach Kevin Stefanski and linebackers coach Jason Tarver indicated Friday that was the plan for Jones on Sunday when the Browns play at the Baltimore Ravens.

“I think it is trending that way," Stefanski said. "He has done a nice job. Getting him more and more in practice. We will see as we get to gameday what that looks like.”

There may be a mystery to what Jones looks like in a game for the Browns. There isn't a mystery to his coaches and teammates what he looks like on the field, at least the practice field.

Jones has had more than a week's worth of work both on the field and in the meeting room

"He is a professional," Tarver said. "He works. He brings a great energy to work every day and has a smile on his face. He has experienced the highest of highs and some lows within this business. Everything has happened to him or he has made it happen from coming into the league and going to the Pro Bowl. … He has seen it all. He has been absolutely wonderful to work with, and I can’t wait to see what he does.”

Jones' exact role in the linebacker rotation is something no one is currently stating out loud. When he was acquired, it was assumed he would cut into Jacob Phillips' playing time at middle linebacker, where he's accumulated every defensive snap since Anthony Walker Jr.'s injury in the third quarter Sept. 22 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That's part of the plan the Browns have for Jones, who has 652 career tackles, 8.5 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries − plus five defensive touchdowns − since being drafted in the second round out of LSU by the Falcons in 2016. However, he could also work some at the Will linebacker spot, which has been mostly occupied by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah this season.

Tarver indicated that Jones basically replaces Walker − who's out for the season with a torn quad tendon − as one of the "four starters" the Browns believe they have for three linebacker spots. That could also mean he is one of the players who wears the green dot on his helmet as the defensive signal caller.

Currently, Phillips is the one on the defense wearing the green dot, replacing Walker. Both Jones and Tarver talked like it was a distinct possibility for Jones.

"Like I said, just learning everything, getting up to speed," Jones said. "I feel like everybody in our room is able to play well, play up to speed. So, should be a good game."

