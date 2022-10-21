Read full article on original website
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders
Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
Do You Have To Show ID When Buying A Lighter In Michigan?
I had something happening to me when I had to make a quick run to the store to grab some things my wife Lindsey needed. While checking out the woman ringing up my items asked for my ID and I was confused as to why she needed to see it.
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952
The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan
It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan
When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
Skip The Line: Early Voting Is Now Available To All Michigan Voters
Election day is coming up on Tuesday November 8th 2022, and I don't have to give you a long lecture about how important it is to make sure you exercise your civic duty and vote. Even small local elections can make a difference in the big scale of how a community operates.
Live Like Royalty in Stunning Michigan Lakefront Castle For Sale
A historic, stone castle with 113 feet of lakefront property has hit the market in Michigan. Know as "the castle on the lake", the unique estate on .71 acres is for sale for $850,000 in Saint Clair Shores, Mich. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,000 square foot home was originally built in...
Michigan’s Three-Day Haunted House Tour Kicks Off In Grand Rapids
For anyone who loves haunted houses and spooky attractions, sometimes November can bring a sense of sadness as the local attractions shut down for the season. But this year's biggest haunted house tour in Michigan takes place the first week of November. What is Michigan's Biggest Haunted House Tour?. While...
No Money! No Problem! Here are Some Cheap Halloween Fun Events To Do In West Michigan
It's Halloween week! With the spooky holiday being next Monday, it is crunch time to figure out what you will be doing and where you will be going. Some of the costs of the Halloween festivities are expensive! However, I found some cheap (even FREE) options you can do to still have fun this Halloween.
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The church-goers meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
Twitter Says Obama Mispronounced ‘Michiganders’, But Did He?
Maybe he said it the way it's supposed to be... This is a case of a mispronounced word, not some major political malfeasance, so let's keep the conversation civil. While recording a 'get out the vote' promo for the upcoming gubernatorial election, former President Barack Obama encouraged all Michiganders to get out and vote. Which you should. Regardless of your allegiances.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
What Do You Do When Goats Run Wild? Call A MI Sheriff With a Rope
One Michigan sheriff is glad he had a rope in his patrol car when some goats made a run for it. If you have never lived in the country in Michigan, you may not have experienced some of the unusual things that can happen where there is livestock in the area near your home.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
West Michigan Family Mysteriously Vanishes After Dad’s Bizarre 911 Call
Several news sources are reporting that the Cirigliano family was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula. All four members of the family were spotted in Gulliver along U.S. 2 east of Manistique. Police in the UP have joined the search to find the family that mysteriously disappeared earlier this week.
Why Did West Michigan Native Ginger Zee Pull Her Hair Out On Live TV?
Michigan native Ginger Zee is the Chief Metorglist of ABC's Good Morning America. and earlier this week she did something so unexpected it left everyone speechless. Ginger Zee was doing a live check-in with ABC 7 in San Fransico, California on Tuesday morning when news anchor Reggie Aqui asked Zee if it would be possible to borrow something of hers to wear for his Halloween Costume.
