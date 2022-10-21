Read full article on original website
northeastoregonnow.com
Donna Martin Passes Away at 70
Donna Marie Martin of Hermiston passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2022 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Wash. at the age of 70, with her family by her side. She was born on June 6, 1952 in The Dalles to Bill and Jackie Hart. Donna grew up in Hermiston...
northeastoregonnow.com
Pat Rhea Passes Away at 96
Patricia “Pat” Rhea of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Oct. 20, 2022 at the age of 96. She was born on Oct. 5, 1926 in Caldwell, Idaho to Lewis and Minnie Scott Brown. Pat moved to Stanfield with her family when she was a child. She attended...
northeastoregonnow.com
Two Rivers Inmate Dies
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Leman Louis Bledsoe, died Oct. 20. Bledsoe was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. Bledsoe entered DOC custody on March 23, 2022, from Umatilla County with an earliest...
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Turns back Pasco, 44-20, in Battle of the Bulldogs
Hermiston’s Isaac Corey rushed for four touchdowns and threw for two more in the Bulldogs’ 44-20 home victory over Pasco on Friday night. The Bulldogs from Pasco, winless on the season, scored first on a 3-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0, but Corey scored on a 1-yard run with 3 minutes left in the first to tie the game.
northeastoregonnow.com
Council Votes in Favor of Housing, Homeless Shelter & HEROS
The Hermiston City Council had a short, but impactful meeting Monday night with votes that will affect housing availability, the homeless, as well as youth sporting events. The council unanimously passed an ordinance that approves the formation of the Southwest Hermiston Urban Renewal Agency which paves the way for a massive new housing development out where C&B Livestock used to be.
northeastoregonnow.com
Watch for Crews, Changes near I-84 Exit 180 at Westland Road
Crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation will be closing off the access to Livestock Road from Westland Road that is closest to the Interstate 84 Exit 180 interchange. Work includes some road shoulder upgrades and signage to redirect traffic to an alternate access located further north on Westland Road....
northeastoregonnow.com
Urban Renewal Area Creates Funding for Residential Development
The Hermiston City Council voted at its regular meeting Monday to approve the formation of the Southwest Hermiston Urban Renewal Area (SHURA), setting the framework for a large-scale resident development on Feedville Road. The city is working with a developer on the 350-acre area near the intersection of Feedville Road...
