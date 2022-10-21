Hermiston’s Isaac Corey rushed for four touchdowns and threw for two more in the Bulldogs’ 44-20 home victory over Pasco on Friday night. The Bulldogs from Pasco, winless on the season, scored first on a 3-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0, but Corey scored on a 1-yard run with 3 minutes left in the first to tie the game.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO