ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

NOAA winter outlook predicts another La Niña and no end to extreme drought

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skvaT_0ii4A9OQ00

Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters are predicting the extreme drought that is affecting more than half of the country will continue, especially out West.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook, which was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, La Niña — a weather phenomenon caused by the natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean — will return for the third consecutive winter.

The climate pattern affects the position of the jet stream, resulting in dry conditions in the southern half of the country and wetter conditions in the northern half. It's the opposite of El Niño, which occurs when water in the Pacific Ocean is warmer than average.

Widespread extreme drought, which continues to persist across much of the West and Great Plains, will continue with La Niña in place.

“Parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” said Jon Gottschalck, operations chief with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”

However, drought conditions are expected to improve across the Pacific Northwest over the coming months — which is welcome news for people in Oregon and Washington choking on wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region.

NOAA’s Winter Outlook calls for warmer-than-average temperatures for the South and Southwest and wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Midwest, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.

The greatest chance for warmer-than-average conditions are in western Alaska, the Central Great Basin and Southwest extending through the Southern Plains, forecasters say, while wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in store for western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

The seasonal outlooks are meant to provide American communities with a rough guide for temperatures, precipitation totals and drought conditions for the 90-day period.

The winter outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as those forecasts are “generally not predictable more than a week in advance,” NOAA said.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast

Reprinted from AccuWeather.com From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many fanciful forecasting techniques have been used over the years as a means to glean a glimpse of what the weather will be like in the upcoming winter. AccuWeather's approach to concocting the winter forecast, one of its most highly-anticipated seasonal outlooks, is a bit different: The process involves a team...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Is it going to be a bad winter? Scientists weigh in

NEW YORK -- Without fail, October rolls around and this question gets asked of our CBS2 News First Alert Weather Team:  "Is it going to be a bad winter?"CBS2 meteorologist Vanessa Murdock spoke with three scientists whose research focuses on answering that question."If I had to put my head on the block for the tri-state area, it looks as though the next few months will be a bit warmer than normal and a bit drier than normal," said Simon Mason, senior research scientist at Columbia University.Mason explains the driving force behind our winter weather is the El Niño Southern Oscillation,...
WJHL

NOAA issues their Winter Weather Outlook for 2022-2023

The National Weather Service issued their Winter Weather Outlook Thursday. With La Niña still in place for the third year in a row, this phenomenon will create a warmer-than-average winter for the southern parts of the U.S. and up the East Coast. The cold temperatures and snow will most likely occur across the northern tier, […]
natureworldnews.com

What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States

The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter

The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
NEVADA STATE
The Weather Channel

October Temperature Outlook Is Warmer Than Average For Much Of US

Far-above-average temperatures are expected in the Midwest and Plains. The Southeast is the only area of the the U.S. that might be slightly cooler than average. T​emperatures in October are expected to be warmer than average for much of the United States, perhaps taking a bite out of that feeling of fall at times in the coming weeks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]

Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC News

Widespread drought expected to persist across the West this winter

Little relief is expected for farmers, ranchers and reservoirs this winter in the Western U.S., as extreme drought is forecast to continue plaguing the region. That’s according to forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who predict "widespread extreme drought to persist across much of the West," according to Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
Outsider.com

NOAA Releases Official Winter Forecast for US

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released its official winter forecast for December 2022 through February 2023, and it looks like the weather phenomenon La Niña is returning for a third consecutive year. This means warmer-than-average temperatures in the southwest, Gulf Coast, and eastern seaboard. The NOAA also predicts a drier-than-average winter in the south. Additionally, the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies, and Pacific Northwest will most likely have a wetter-than-average winter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
132K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy