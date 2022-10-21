Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – UHA Volleyball 3 Caldwell County 0 (2nd Region Quarterfinal)
University Heights Academy defeated Caldwell County for the fourth time this season, picking up a 3-0 decision Tuesday night in the first round of the 2nd Region volleyball tournament in Henderson. The Lady Blazers next face Henderson County in the semifinals on Wednesday night. Check out some of the action...
Lady Rebels’ Season Ends with Region Quarterfinal Loss to Lady Purples
There is a reason that the Bowling Green Lady Purples finished the volleyball regular season ranked #1 in the state in terms of the RPI. Led by strong performances from freshman Amirra Bailey and senior Lily-Kate Carver, the Lady Purples ended the Todd County Central Lady Rebels’ season with a straight-set win in the quarterfinal round of the 4th Region tournament Tuesday night at South Warren High School.
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Crittenden County Volleyball 15, Christian County 8 (5th Set Region Quarterfinals)
The Christian County Lady Colonels twice took a one-set lead on Monday against Crittenden County in the 2nd Region quarterfinals, but the Lady Rockets clawed their way back to win 3-2 and advance to face Madisonville-North Hopkins on Wednesday. Check out some of the best moments from the decisive 5th...
Trigg County Athletic Hall of Fame – 1986 State Champion Cross Country Team
The boys’ state champion cross country team was among the Class of 2022 induction class of the Trigg County High School Athletic Hall of Fame. On the school district’s chopping block just 10 months earlier due to a $300,000 budget shortfall, Trigg County’s smaller sports survived. And then the cross country program made history.
Lady Rockets Turn Back Christian County in Five-Set Region Thriller
Looking for their first win in the 2nd Region tournament since 2015, the Christian County Lady Colonels started strong but succumbed to 5th-District champions Crittenden County 3-2 on Monday at Henderson. Christian County posted a 3-1 victory over the Lady Rockets just over a month ago, and it looked like...
Max’s Moment – Trigg’s Cavanaugh Finishes Off Region XC Three-Peat
Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh ran into the Trigg County record book on Saturday, winning his third-straight Region 1 2A cross-country championship. Watch as Cavanaugh powers to the finish line with a time of 16:23 ahead of Webster County’s Layden Wagoner in this Max’s Moment.
Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’ – Gavin Baker
In this edition of the Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’, we get to know Lyon County senior Gavin Baker. Give it a look.
Lady Blazers Advance With 4th Win Over Caldwell
UHA (26-12) advanced by scores of 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 and will next face host and defending champion Henderson County in the semifinals Wednesday night. The Lady Colonels (27-10) dispatched Livingston Central in straight sets in Tuesday’s late match, 25-6, 25-15, 25-15. Julia Thomas had 16 kills and four blocks...
Retired Major to Lead Falcon Hoops Program
Fort Campbell High School has turned to an assistant coach from last year’s Falcon basketball team to lead the program for the 2022-2023 season. Athletic Department officials tell YourSportsEdge.Com that retired Major Jeff Cherry, who was on Robbie Townsend’s staff last season, will serve as the next head coach for the program.
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Hopkinsville’s Faith Folz
She has been a big part of the Hopkinsville Lady Tiger soccer team for the past four seasons. However, the accomplishments of Hoptown senior Faith Folz extend beyond the reach of the pitch. It is those achievements that have her as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A.’. Faith excels in...
