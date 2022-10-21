Read full article on original website
Samsung's new Maintenance Mode will keep your phone's files safe from prying eyes at repair shops
We've all been there. You handed your phone to a repair shop, but you forgot to delete all those private photos and videos, and you're afraid that whoever's snooping through your phone will look at them. If you have one of the best Samsung phones, your phone is about to get a little safer in this regard with a new "maintenance mode" that will keep your precious private files safe from prying eyes.
Black Friday starts now with this $99 Chromebook deal at Best Buy
Chromebooks are compelling devices on their own, but during holiday sales, they always reach a fever pitch. These already-affordable laptops have access to Google's vast app ecosystem, meaning there are thousands of apps and games at your fingertips (literally) on top of all the websites and PWAs you'd expect from Chrome. They receive system updates years longer than Android tablets or phones, and they're available in every size and power level you could imagine from the most premium ultrabooks to all-in-one desktops and beyond.
Google Play services update reveals more Wear OS backups details
Google has been working on adding a backup functionality to Wear OS watches for a while, though it didn’t make it in time for the Google Pixel Watch. These backups will fix one of the biggest issues with the process of connecting any Wear OS watch out there to a new phone. Right now, you have to set up your watch from scratch whenever you re-pair it to another handset. With backups, this process could become more seamless, allowing you to restore your watch in great parts when you get a new phone. A teardown reveals the latest progress Google is making in this area.
How to pair your Google Pixel Watch with your phone
Google has finally released its highly anticipated Google Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch has several great features that land it on our list of the best Android smartwatches. To use the watch, you need to set it up and pair it with your phone. Here's what you need to know to get started with your Google Pixel Watch.
The Gamevice Flex solves mobile's major controller problem, out now
There's a plethora of fantastic Android gaming controllers available, especially in recent years, but compatibility is often an issue for those looking for a Switch-style dual controller setup. This is where Gamevice's new controller, the Flex, comes into its own, boasting the ability to hold your phone with a case attached, even behemoth gaming phones. And as of today, the Gamevice Flex has been officially launched, now available to purchase for $100.
Google is adding Health Connect support to Fitbit's Android app
Fitbit is slowly becoming a central piece of Google's fitness efforts. While the company already had a foothold there thanks to Google Fit, and Fitbit devices by themselves have remained pretty popular (even if not "smartwatch-y" enough to make it to our best smartwatches list), the addition of Fitbit to the Pixel Watch is making Google take Fitbit way more seriously within its ecosystem. Now, Fitbit can link to Health Connect, letting you sync your health and fitness data effortlessly.
Motorola Razr 2022: Everything we know so far
The biggest name in foldables has been Samsung for the last few years. While rivals have appeared in China and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Z series has run the table for years, offering generation after generation of improvements and refined designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones aren't the only folding clamshells you'll find available throughout much of the world. Motorola has made two folding phones, and its third-gen model was released early in China.
Firefox Beta for Android finally lets you install any browser add-on, with a small catch
It’s about two years ago that Mozilla Firefox released its big mobile redesign for what is one of the most excellent mobile web browsers you can get for your phone. While the new version performs better and looks better than the hopelessly outdated release that predated it, there is one caveat attached to the redesigned Firefox that has stuck around until now. You can only install a limited number of pre-approved extensions. Firefox introduced an option to get any add-on you could want on the nightly version back in 2020, but the developers never promoted this capability to the beta or even the stable release. Firefox Beta 107 finally changes that and offers the option to install more than the pre-approved extensions.
Processor hint lends credence to Chromecast Audio revival rumors
2023 is shaping up to be another interesting year in Google hardware already and it's not just because we've been covering boatloads of rumors about the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. The amount of investment the company is supposedly tilting into its hardware division is expected to bring about a gradual, but major expansion in the Pixel ecosystem. Still, there's always an opening to present an upgrade opportunity for repeat customers (which can reinforce purchase decisions for new buyers) and that's where great smart speakers come into play: specifically, we're hearing about at least one new Nest speaker in development.
Google Chrome 107: Everything new in the latest version
Google Chrome is probably the most ubiquitous browser out there, used by the majority of those of us who are online. New versions come out every four weeks, and as such, we’re already looking at the next incremental update in the form of Chrome 107, only a short while after Google introduced Chrome 106. Here is everything new in the latest version.
The best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in 2022
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a fun and functional tablet that, like most of our portable devices, goes everywhere with us. So, of course, when you're carrying around one of the best Android tablets, you'll want to keep it protected from the inevitable dangers of drops and scratches. Whether...
WhatsApp is back after an outage, here’s what we know so far
Two hours after the first reports, WhatsApp seems to be recovering, with multiple users receiving and sending messages. We've received and sent messages on the service in the last few minutes, but it still appears to be slow, and it doesn't seem to have recovered for all users. Expect to see a full recovery of the service soon.
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
Google Workspace Individual plan now provides a lot more storage
In October 2020, Google rebranded its paid business work tool collection G Suite to Google Workspace, complete with a visual overhaul and new remote collaboration features. Since then, it has made a lot more sweeping changes, including killing free legacy G Suite accounts and bringing even its free Gmail account service under the Workspace umbrella. To better cater to small businesses and entrepreneurs, the company launched the Workspace Individual plan in June 2021. But unlike other Workspace offerings, the Individual tier did not pack many features and was not a value-for-money option. Google is changing that today by adding more storage to the Individual tier and expanding its availability to more countries.
Spotify's Car Thing might never be a modern Android head unit despite mods
Spotify's Car Thing is (or, rather, was) a peculiar device. It's a dash-mounted device that lets you control your streaming experience easily while you're cruising along, but that's separate from your existing head unit and, at least at first, had a hefty $90 price point that made it a difficult purchase for many people. It's cheaper than ever these days with stock dwindling down, but besides that, the killer thing about it is that it's surprisingly moddable. And it's even moreso now because some clever people found a way to unlock the Car Thing's bootloader.
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 drops to $230 for the first time
It may still be October, but that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from introducing its Black Friday deals very, very early with its latest sale. Two of the highlights are a pair of the latest Samsung products, with both the new smartwatches that only launched in August this year getting considerable discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped by $50 off the MSRP, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has dropped by $70.
It’s your last chance to get Nothing Ear 1 headphones before the $50 price hike
The Nothing Ear 1 headphones are increasing in price this week from the original MSRP of $99 to a new standard price of $149. The decision was made by the brand and announced last week that it would increase the price due to the global economic climate and the company’s recent expansion with further research and development costs.
The super-affordable Wyze Cam goes higher-res than ever with new $50 Pro model
Scrappy smart home startup Wyze is out with a big update to 2020's Wyze Cam v3, a $20 camera with pretty decent imaging, cloud-powered subject detection, great audio pickup, a siren and spotlight, and did we mention it was $20? It's been one of the best security cameras out there. So, what does the Wyze Cam v3 Pro do for $50? Quite a bit more and faster.
Samsung’s Camera Assistant gives you greater control over the Galaxy S22's cameras
The best Samsung phones running One UI support Good Lock, an app from the Korean giant that provides deeper customization options. You can install various Good Lock modules to tweak different parts of the UI, like the navigation bar, the stock launcher, Sound preferences and settings, and more. With the release of Android 13-based One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has launched another Good Lock module dubbed Camera Assistant that lets you tweak some important camera settings.
How to scan a QR code with a Samsung Galaxy phone
QR codes are everywhere, from the table at the restaurant to business cards and posted placards. Although you may think they're new, they've been around since 1994 and were developed to replace barcodes. These codes were initially used on boarding passes, loyalty cards, and shipping labels. Times have changed, and QR codes now contain information such as contact data, Wi-Fi credentials, links, and more.
