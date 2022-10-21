Avril Lavigne has made waves with her return to the spotlight—releasing two albums since 2019, touring with MGK, and performing at nostalgic emofest, When We Were Young Festival. The Y2K icon has also been experimenting with her signature punk princess look in new ways. She tried out scene kid raccoon tail hair earlier this year and has most recently been sporting bright orange extensions since early 2022. Now, the musician has once again switched up her hair for a new style, and perhaps shocking style. From Lavigne’s Instagram it looks like she allowed British musician Yungblud to give her a new haircut.

