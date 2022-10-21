ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lady Rebels’ Season Ends with Region Quarterfinal Loss to Lady Purples

There is a reason that the Bowling Green Lady Purples finished the volleyball regular season ranked #1 in the state in terms of the RPI. Led by strong performances from freshman Amirra Bailey and senior Lily-Kate Carver, the Lady Purples ended the Todd County Central Lady Rebels’ season with a straight-set win in the quarterfinal round of the 4th Region tournament Tuesday night at South Warren High School.
Retired Major to Lead Falcon Hoops Program

Fort Campbell High School has turned to an assistant coach from last year’s Falcon basketball team to lead the program for the 2022-2023 season. Athletic Department officials tell YourSportsEdge.Com that retired Major Jeff Cherry, who was on Robbie Townsend’s staff last season, will serve as the next head coach for the program.
Lady Blazers Advance With 4th Win Over Caldwell

UHA (26-12) advanced by scores of 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 and will next face host and defending champion Henderson County in the semifinals Wednesday night. The Lady Colonels (27-10) dispatched Livingston Central in straight sets in Tuesday’s late match, 25-6, 25-15, 25-15. Julia Thomas had 16 kills and four blocks...
Trigg County Athletic Hall of Fame – 1986 State Champion Cross Country Team

The boys’ state champion cross country team was among the Class of 2022 induction class of the Trigg County High School Athletic Hall of Fame. On the school district’s chopping block just 10 months earlier due to a $300,000 budget shortfall, Trigg County’s smaller sports survived. And then the cross country program made history.
PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Bowling Green in 4th Region Tourney

The Todd County Central Lady Rebels squared off against the Bowling Green Lady Purples Tuesday night at South Warren in the 4th Region volleyball quarterfinals. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics from the match. Take a look. Todd Central vs Bowling Green in 4th Region Tourney.
Lady Rockets Turn Back Christian County in Five-Set Region Thriller

Looking for their first win in the 2nd Region tournament since 2015, the Christian County Lady Colonels started strong but succumbed to 5th-District champions Crittenden County 3-2 on Monday at Henderson. Christian County posted a 3-1 victory over the Lady Rockets just over a month ago, and it looked like...
Lady Falcons 3rd at Region XC Behind Two Top-5 Finishes

A pair of middle school runners posted top-5 finishes on Saturday at the Region 1 1A cross country meet to help the Fort Campbell girls to a 3rd-place team finish at Marshall County. 8th-grader Meg Lubas finished runner-up to St. Mary’s Gabby Ault with a time of 21:00. Ault ran...
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Hopkinsville’s Faith Folz

She has been a big part of the Hopkinsville Lady Tiger soccer team for the past four seasons. However, the accomplishments of Hoptown senior Faith Folz extend beyond the reach of the pitch. It is those achievements that have her as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A.’. Faith excels in...
