San Antonio, TX

Armed men dressed as DEA agents to rob marijuana from Oregon property, feds say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A group of men dressed as armed U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents to commit a marijuana robbery at an Oregon residence, federal officials said.

Six men from San Antonio, Texas, were indicted by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said in an Oct. 20 news release.

Attorneys for Nevin Cuevas Morales, 21, Michael Ray Acuna, 20, Jose Manuel Lopez, 22, Jordan Allen Gammage, 19, and Juan Carlos Conchas, 20, were not listed in online court records.

An attorney for Alan Jaasiel Lopez, 19, did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Friday, Oct. 21.

The armed men traveled to a residence in Josephine County, Oregon, from San Antonio in March, wearing DEA uniforms, body armor and carrying fake badges, the news release says.

When deputies responded to an armed robbery reported at the property, they discovered the driveway gate closed and two vehicles still running on the property with the doors open, the release says.

Men were also seen fleeing from the back of the property, the release says. Victims inside the home were restrained with zip ties and duct tape, prosecutors said in the release.

Totes of packaged marijuana were found scattered around the property in the garage, the home, outbuildings and in the vehicles, officials said in the release. Body armor, firearms, ammunition and shell casings were found at the rear of the property where the men fled, the release says.

Investigators then discovered photos of the men posing in the bogus DEA uniforms with their firearms in a hotel room in Oregon, the release says, along with text messages discussing the robbery.

Alan Lopez was arrested the day of the robbery. Morales and Acuna were arrested in San Antonio on Oct. 6, while Conchas and Jose Lopez were arrested on Oct. 13 in the city.

Gammage is still at large.

The men face up to 10 to 40 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana. They could also face up to life in prison on the charge of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

