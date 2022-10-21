In an effort to preserve the plants and animals on the island continent known for species that are unique to it, Australia will reserve at least 30% of its land area, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Unique species like koalas and platypus are found in Australia, the sixth-largest country in the world by geographical area, yet their populations have been declining owing to harsh weather occurrences and human intrusion into their ecosystems. Following estimates by environmentalists that Australia had lost nearly 30% of its koala population over the previous four years, koalas throughout a large portion of the east coast were designated as endangered in February. The newly elected federal Labor administration has also offered A$224.5 million ($146 million) to help.

