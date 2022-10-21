Read full article on original website
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Phys.org
Plastic recycling remains a 'myth': Greenpeace study
Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace U.S. report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as "fiction." Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US...
Business groups block action that could help tackle biodiversity crisis, report finds
Industry associations for sectors from oil to agriculture in the US and Europe found resisting wildlife-friendly laws, say researchers
Scientists Call For The Ocean to Be Recognized as a Living Being With Inherent Rights
The ocean covers most of our planet's surface, accounts for the majority of our oxygen production, and provides a significant amount of resources by way of food, minerals, and energy. Yet our oceans are shockingly underrepresented when it comes to environmental conventions on an international scale. The deep blue yonder is often reduced to footnotes and passing mentions in international accords that aim to unite our world in sustainable practices. To move beyond token efforts and develop guidelines that truly ensure future generations can continue to reap the benefits of functioning marine systems, our relationship with the oceans needs to change on a...
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Turning alcohol into jet fuel might be the way forward for making travel by air more sustainable and kinder for the planet.
Upworthy
Australia to dedicate 30% of its land to protect wildlife: 'Need for action has never been greater'
In an effort to preserve the plants and animals on the island continent known for species that are unique to it, Australia will reserve at least 30% of its land area, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Unique species like koalas and platypus are found in Australia, the sixth-largest country in the world by geographical area, yet their populations have been declining owing to harsh weather occurrences and human intrusion into their ecosystems. Following estimates by environmentalists that Australia had lost nearly 30% of its koala population over the previous four years, koalas throughout a large portion of the east coast were designated as endangered in February. The newly elected federal Labor administration has also offered A$224.5 million ($146 million) to help.
Global deforestation pledge will be missed without urgent action, say researchers
The destruction of global forests slowed in 2021 but the vital climate goal of ending deforestation by 2030 will still be missed without urgent action, according to an assessment. The area razed in 2021 fell by 6.3% after progress in some countries, notably Indonesia. But almost 7m hectares were lost...
studyfinds.org
Women largely underrepresented in conservation science, study shows
QUEENSLAND, Australia — Women are being overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding natural resources and conservation efforts, according to a recent study. Experts worry this exclusion could prove detrimental in future worldwide conservation attempts. Researchers at the University of Queensland and Nature Conservancy looked into the reason behind...
myscience.org
The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change
Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
Agriculture Online
Report: Biodiversity loss, climate change driving an ‘escalating nature crisis’
Wildlife populations plummeted 69% worldwide between 1970 and 2018, according to a report released Wednesday by the World Wildlife Fund. Food systems were a key driver of this biodiversity loss, responsible for 70% of the population decline of land animals and half of the decline in freshwater species monitored for the report. Conservation alone will not be enough to halt these declines, wrote the authors, who said that scaling up sustainable food production is crucial.
Trees Help Protect the Planet From Climate Change. But The World Isn’t Doing Enough to Protect Forests
The planet’s 4 billion hectares of forest absorb a net 7.6 billion metric tons of carbon each year—about 30% of what the world emits.
Carbon dioxide can revolutionize rooftop farming, here is the proof
A new way to boost the growth of plants in rooftop farms.
How Is Organic Produce Grown? The Positive Impacts of Organic Farming
You’re in the produce aisle at the store. You see two signs right next to each other: one for organic bananas and the other for nonorganic, or conventional, bananas. This might’ve led you to wonder about how organic foods are grown and what makes them different. Organic food...
Donating to Climate Charities Might Be Better Than Buying Carbon Offsets
As the success of carbon offsets comes under scrutiny, philanthropic donations can sometimes have a more direct impact.
agritechtomorrow.com
Traditional & vertical farm to partner on their road to Net Zero
G H Dean & Co Ltd, a family farm that’s been running for over a century, is welcoming Ro-Gro, a vertical farming start-up founded by Zimbabwean Post Harvest Technologist Jason Perrott, onto their mixed farm in Kent. Jason’s family has been farming fresh produce in Zimbabwe since 1910. Ro-Gro, named after Jason’s daughter Rosie, is a continuation of that tradition.
natureworldnews.com
Artificial Intelligence for Genomic Selection of Sugarcane in Fields Developed in Brazil
Scientists suggested using Artificial Intelligence for genomic selection to better predict the efficient performance of sugarcane in fields. Brazil is one of the main producers of sugarcane worldwide. The sugarcane industry has been a source of livelihood for many farmers. According to the Britannica website, sugarcane, also known as Saccharum...
energyintel.com
Inpex Given Impetus to Expand LNG Portfolio
In its quest for more LNG from outside Australia, Inpex is exploring new investment opportunities and thought to be seeking exposure to US Henry Hub prices. The Japanese company wants to make its LNG production cleaner with carbon capture and storage (CCS) but its CEO vows to keep prices competitive.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia aims for ‘zero extinctions’, promises to conserve land
The Australian government has laid down a ‘Threatened Species Action Plan’. The plan features ways to safeguard the threatened species and natural habitats of Australia. The plan has been initiated with the objective of preventing new extinctions. In its quest for defending nature and wildlife, the Australian Department...
BBC
Cop 27: Uganda-Tanzania oil pipeline sparks climate row
Uganda and Tanzania are set to begin work on a massive crude oil pipeline a year after the International Energy Agency warned that the world risked not meeting its climate goals if new fossil fuel projects were not stopped. The two East African countries say their priority is economic development.
