scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 6 Calls for Week of Oct. 16-22
October 24, 2022 - The week of October 16th through 22nd was host to another 6 calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. The first page of the week came in the wee hours of Monday morning in regards to a woman having trouble breathing on Private Road 120. The JVFD EMR team responded to provide some urgent medical attention.
scttx.com
Sheriff Seeks Whereabouts of Goodman
October 25, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terry Wayne Goodman, 53, of Rusk. Goodman is described as a white male, 5’6” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and red hair. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking...
scttx.com
First Baptist Church Tenaha Hosting "Trunk or Treat"
October 24, 2022 - First Baptist Church of Tenaha is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 6pm until 8pm. Join us in the back parking area for a fun and safe event on Halloween.
scttx.com
SFA Gardens to Host Annual Holiday Wreath-making Event
Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens will host its annual Deck the Halls: Using Evergreens to Decorate for the Holidays seminar from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at the Brundrett Conservation Education Building in the Pineywoods Native Plant Center, located at 2900 Raguet St. October 24, 2022...
scttx.com
Tenaha Church of Christ Fall Festival Oct. 30
October 24, 2022 - Tenaha Church of Christ is hosting a Fall Festival from 5pm until 7pm on Sunday, October 30th. Enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, caramel apples, games, bounce house, and candy!. Tenaha Church of Christ is located at 102 FM 2669, Tenaha, Texas 75935.
scttx.com
The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year; Join the Garden Club This Fall
October 26, 2022 - In my opinion the most wonderful time of the year is finally here. The heat of summer has finally loosened its grip on Shelby County and has been replaced by cool crisp mornings that lead into ‘porch sitting weather’ by the evening. It’s a...
scttx.com
Shelbyville Versus Timpson Football Games Update (Varsity, 7th, 8th)
October 24, 2022 - The Shelbyville Dragon’s football games versus Timpson for middle school have been moved to Wednesday, October 26 at 5pm for 7th and 8th grade only at Shelbyville. The High School football game against Timpson has been moved to Thursday, October 27 at 7pm at Timpson.
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 10
Three five Shelby County’s varsity football teams took losses this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 5-3 overall. They have a 2-2 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. They fell at Carthage to the Bulldogs by a 64-28 score. This week the ‘Riders host Bullard on Friday, October 28, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Roughriders Stadium. The Bullard Panthers (3-4, 2-1) fell to visiting Rusk by a 47-35 score.
scttx.com
Roughrider JV, Freshman Away Game Ticket Information (Online Sales Only)
October 24, 2022 - The Center Roughrider's JV and Freshman football team will travel to Bullard on Thursday, October 27. Bullard tickets are sold online only - no cash at the gate! Click the following link to purchase tickets - https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/5b6f33c6-17c6-4afe-81c8-c9f9e79657aa.
