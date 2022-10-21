October 24, 2022 - The week of October 16th through 22nd was host to another 6 calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. The first page of the week came in the wee hours of Monday morning in regards to a woman having trouble breathing on Private Road 120. The JVFD EMR team responded to provide some urgent medical attention.

