NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
JuJu Smith-Schuster Credits Call of Duty for Chiefs' Win Over 49ers
Chiefs' Smith-Schuster credits Call of Duty for win over 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Oftentimes athletes credit the strong camaraderie that develops within a team with the time that is spent bonding off the playing field. That's what happened for the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night which...
Report: NFL Reviewing Interaction Between Mike Evans, Officials
Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye. The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two...
Mike Florio, Chris Simms Give Credit to Eberflus, Fields for Dominant Run Game in Win Over the Patriots
Mike Florio, Chris Simms give credit to Eberflus, Fields for dominant run game in win over the Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike Florio and Chris Simms have high praise for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Tuesday’s edition of “PFT Live.”. The duo were...
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Jakobi Meyers Gives Honest Take on Mac Jones' Playing Time in Patriots' Loss
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe.
Bill Burr Laughs Off ‘Nightmare' Interview With Manning Brothers
Bill Burr laughs off ‘nightmare’ interview with Manning brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There wasn’t anything to smile about for Boston sports fans on Monday, between the Patriots’ loss to the Bears and the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls. But one bright spot...
Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Terminates Parternship With Kanye West's Donda Sports
Jaylen Brown terminates partnership with Donda Sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jaylen Brown is parting ways with Donda Sports, the agency created by rapper/producer Kanye West. The Boston Celtics star had a change of heart after initially telling The Boston Globe he planned to stick with Donda Sports,...
