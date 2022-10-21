Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Every US PS2 Game Manual Has Now Been Preserved in 4K (and It Cost $40,000)
A game preservationist called Kirkland has done a great service to the world of video games - he has created a complete set of U.S. PS2 game manuals online in 4K that can be viewed for free at any time. Oh, and it cost $40,000 to complete. As reported by...
IGN
Bayonetta Actress Releases New Statement to 'Defend Myself and My Reputation' - IGN The Daily Fix
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has taken to Twitter to defend herself against claims that she is a ‘liar and golddigger’ in relation to an ongoing controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3 regarding payment for reprising her role as the titular character. FromSoftware has announced that the PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition have been taken offline permanently, though the Remastered version will still be restored. Finally, someone scanned every U.S. PlayStation 2 game manual in 4K and shared them online.
IGN
Xbox Console Sales Continue to Rise as Supply Chain Issues Relax
Sony's PS5 isn't the only console benefitting from improved supply chains this year. Xbox console sales are also on the way up, according to the company's first-quarter earnings report. Microsoft doesn't usually give hard numbers, but the company reported that hardware sales were up 13% for the period between July...
IGN
Diwali: Best Games to Buy for Yourself or Gift to Your Family and Friends This Year
There isn't a better time to game alongside your friends and family than the festival of light or Diwali. While the entire country celebrates this occasion by bursting crackers and eating sweets, why not spend some time getting back to your gaming system to play some of the best titles from 2022.
IGN
The Splatoon 3 Community Is Currently Losing It Over a Mysterious Mode Called 'Big Run'
For those who aren't Extremely Online, seeing all the art and messages in Splatoon 3's Splatsville square can be confusing if you're not up on the current meme flavor of the week. Last week, the meme template was a fill-in-the-blank sentence beginning with "Full of..." Sure. This week, every message...
IGN
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Hands-on Preview
Tactics fans are having the best time in 2022. From Triangle Strategy to Diofield Chronicle to Ubisoft and Nintendo’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, there are plenty of great tactics RPGs to sink your teeth into. However, if you’re nostalgic for something more classic, Square Enix has you covered with Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remastered version of the 2010 PSP game Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together. I was able to play through the game’s opening hours to see how well this classic holds up.
IGN
Best New Anime to Watch (Fall Season 2022)
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
Back in May when I played Sonic Frontiers for my first preview, I came away with an overall positive first impression, but also a feeling that there was still a good bit of work to be done. The game felt buggy, the performance didn’t feel optimized, and there was a ton of distracting pop-in of objects and obstacles floating around in the sky.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Free DLCs and Dynamic Themes, Price Slashed Halloween Horrorfests and More!
Halloween isn't the biggest of deals in Australia. That said, Halloween actual monetary deals sure as hell are. On your behalf, I've waded through far too many cobweb GIFs and pumpkin stuccoed sites to find all the treats and none of the tricks. Get scrolling to have a ghoulishly good time, well ahead of the actual October 31st holiday.
IGN
Diablo 3's Ill-Fated Real-Money Auction House Couldn't Be Removed For One Very Mundane Reason
Players who were around for Diablo III's launch in 2012 will probably remember the auction house: a gameplay mechanic where players could buy and sell their in-game items for real-world money. The feature was controversial right from the start, but it didn't disappear completely until 2014. Now, we know why....
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Review
One of the best combat systems in gaming gets even better with Bayonetta 3. It's story is a bit of a letdown and its wild action scenes take a toll on the performance in certain spots, but neither of those issues get in the way of Bayonetta 3 being a top shelf action game on the Switch.
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game Face-Off
Halloween is nearly here, and that means the spooky season has officially arrived. It’s the perfect time of year to celebrate all things terrifying alongside eating the finest candies the world has to offer and dressing up to your heart’s content. Another great way to celebrate is by playing or replaying a scary game to get in the holiday spirit. The only problem? There are SO many to choose from. To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide what the best horror game of all time is.
IGN
Daily Deals: Save on Apple iPad, Switch OLED, and LG Evo C2 4K OLED Gaming TV
Check out the hot daily deals for today, like a sale on the 2021 iPad and 2nd generation Apple Pencil, a trio of Arcade1Up cabinets on sale at Best Buy, a great price on the LEGO Ideas Treehouse, Uncharted on PS5 for cheap, and more. Plus, take a look at Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Charizard Collection or the Hallmark Keepsake SEGA Genesis Light and Sound Christmas Ornament. Or pick up the Apple TV 4K 64GB (2021) for cheaper than what we saw during the Amazon Prime Early Black Friday Sale or a 2022 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for under $1800.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
IGN
We Who Are About To Die - Launch and Release Date Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay, brutal battle, and more from We Who Are About To Die in this trailer for the upcoming gladiator roguelite simulator game. We Who Are About To Die will be available in Early Access on November 15 2022.
IGN
Microsoft is Adding Android 13 Features to Windows 11
Microsoft plans to add features from Android 13 to Windows 11 as part of its future roadmap — part of a move to add more more elements from Android overall to the operating system. The features were listed as part of an update intended for Windows 11 developers, in...
IGN
Disco Elysium Writer Seemingly Files Lawsuit Against His Former Company
The issues surrounding Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM continue, as one ex-developer has apparently filed a lawsuit against the company. According to a report from Tech News Space, an official website of the Estonian court revealed that the lead game designer of Disco Elysium, Robert Kurvitz, is suing ZA/UM. According to...
IGN
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
IGN
Spider-Man Remastered IGN Gotham Knights Review Mod PC Gameplay
Well, someone was bound to do it. A Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod that replaces Spider-Man's skin with the IGN Review of Gotham Knights. Mod created by Princec23. https://www.nexusmods.com/marvelsspidermanremastered/mods/2922?tab=description.
IGN
Deal Alert: Nintendo Switch OLED + $75 Dell Gift Card for $350
A great deal just came in and certainly won't last! Dell is offering a Nintendo Switch OLED gaming console with white Joy-Cons plus a bonus $75 Dell eGift Card for only $349.99. That's probably the best deal we've seen so far for a Nintendo Switch OLED console, provided you use up that Dell promo gift card.
Comments / 0