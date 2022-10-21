ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

First Country: Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Tanya Tucker & More

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week.

Thomas Rhett, Merry Christmas Y’all

Thomas Rhett is already feeling festive, with the release of his first holiday project. The polished four-song EP finds the singer-songwriter bringing his warm, relaxed sound to classics including “Winter Wonderland” (bolstered with sleek horns and soft percussion) and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Scotty McCreery, “Small Town Story”

McCreery’s latest continues in his winning arc of songs pulled from chapters of his own life, chronicling his own small town story, from learning guitar and playing sports, getting his first truck and falling in love. The song will be included on his upcoming deluxe version of his album Same Truck , out Nov. 18.

Tanya Tucker, “Ready as I’ll Never Be”

In 2020, Tanya Tucker experienced a career resurgence when her album While I’m Livin’ and song “Bring My Flowers Now” earned Tucker her first Grammy wins, nearly 50 years after she got her start in the industry. Today, the documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker (Featuring Brandi Carlile) releases in select theaters and chronicles the making of the project. The doc also includes this new track, which matches Tucker’s wisdom-filled, life-weathered voice with lyrics of life, nostalgia and moving on.

Tyler Hubbard, “I’m the Only One” (Video)

A newly minted solo artist, Hubbard highlights his comedic and acting skills in this new music video. He works at an upscale clothing store, and when the shop closes, it’s time to cut up and have fun. The clip is a lighthearted complement for this jovial love song, which will be included on Hubbard’s upcoming debut solo album, which releases in January 2023.

HunterGirl, “Hometown Out of Me”

Former American Idol contestant HunterGirl makes her debut release following her time on the show, with her first release for 19 Recordings/BMG. On her first post-show song, she makes sure fans know she hasn’t left her Winchester, Tennessee roots. She wrote the song with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins, and the lyrics nod to the small town as the reason for her fearlessness (“Maybe you ain’t scared of crashing/ When you got a place to land”). The sweetly sentimental song is a perfect foil for her likable, girl next door-made-good persona and strong voice, and a pleasant pop/country outing that chronicles her current moment of transcending from talented aspiring artist, to make her first steps toward the big leagues.

Jessie James Decker with Billy Currington, “I Still Love You”

Decker and Currington reunite for another duet, following the song “Good Night,” which was featured on Currington’s 2015 album, Summer Forever . “I Still Love You” centers on a couple that falls apart, only for each to discover they are better together. Sonically, the song falls neatly into Currington’s slow-groove, R&B-tinged wheelhouse and gives Decker space to let loose on some soulful vocal runs. While it would never be mistaken for Currington’s 2004 duet with Shania Twain on the boppy “Party for Two,” it does further showcase the influence Twain’s career has had on Decker.

Greylan James, “Old Truck Young Love”

This laid-back, radio-ready track is the latest release from singer-songwriter Greylan James, known as a writer on Kenny Chesney’s “Happy Does,” among other songs. Here, he continues to show his knack as both an artist as well as a writer, on a track he wrote with Jessi Alexander, Ben Hayslip, and NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Noah Thompson, “Make You Rich”

Thompson draws on his Kentucky roots and past career as a construction worker, as he passes on lessons he’s learned along the way, like valuing family and friends over materialistic things, and being a person of character. “A man is measured by more than a treasure stacked up in a bank,” he sings, adding, “Be a better man than your old man was.” A promising release from this former American Idol winner.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Child: ‘We Have Begun a Grand New Adventure’

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, have welcomed their first child, son Merrick Avery McCreery, who was born Oct. 24 at 4:34 a.m. ET in Raleigh, N.C. The couple’s son is named after Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, and will be called Avery. Related First Country: Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Tanya Tucker & More 10/25/2022 “Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” North Carolina native McCreery said via a statement. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a...
RALEIGH, NC
Billboard

George Strait on Riding Into Stadiums Again in 2023: ‘It Just Felt Right’ (Exclusive)

Next year, George Strait is preparing to play his most extensive stadium run in nine years since he completed his two-year “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour in 2014.   The country titan and his Ace in the Hole Band will perform six stadium dates starting May 6 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and ending Aug. 5 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. All stops will feature Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.  “It just felt right,” Strait tells Billboard via email of the mini-tour. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in...
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Her ‘Special Bond’ With Leslie Jordan

Dolly Parton is among the many famous friends and fans paying tribute to late actor/comedian Leslie Jordan, her fellow Tennessee native. In a statement obtained by Billboard, Parton said, “Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed,’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in...
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Turns Country Balladeer With Trisha Yearwood Favorite for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson channeled her best Trisha Yearwood on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to belt out “How Do I Live” for her latest Kellyoke musical number on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “How do I get through one night without you/ If I had to live without you, what kind of life would that be?/ Oh and I, I need you in my arms, need you to hold/ You’re my world, my heart, my soul/ If you ever leave/ Baby you would take away everything good in my life/ And tell me now/ How do I live without you?” she sang, wearing a yellow...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Grooves to a Soft Rock Classic by Peter Frampton for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson channeled Peter Frampton for her latest “Kellyoke” on Monday (Oct. 24) by performing his soft rock hit “Baby, I Love Your Way.” “Shadows move so long before my eyes/ And they’re moving across the page/ And don’t, oh no, no, hesitate/ ‘Cause your love just won’t wait/ Ooo baby, I love your way, every day/ I wanna tell you I love your way, every day/ Wanna be with you night and day,” she sang, giving the floor to a sumptuous saxophone solo by a member of her house band Y’all. Related Kelly Clarkson Sounds Like an 'Angel' With This Monica...
Billboard

Wayne Brady to Host 2022 American Music Awards

Wayne Brady is taking on the role of host at this year’s American Music Awards, dick clark productions and ABC announced on Monday (Oct. 24). “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!” said the actor in a press statement. “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all… The funny, the music and the moves!” “Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth and we are thrilled to have him host this year’s AMAs,”...
Billboard

Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor & Comedian, Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the Emmy winning actor and comedian best known for his role as Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, died on Monday (Oct. 24). He was 67 years old. Jordan was driving a BMW when it crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was declared dead at the scene. At the time of publication, it is unclear what caused the crash, or if his death was caused by the accident itself or a medical emergency beforehand that led him to lose control...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy