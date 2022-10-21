Read full article on original website
bronconationnews.com
Boise State’s defense not satisfied despite historic start: ‘We haven’t played our best football yet’
Spencer Danielson knows what the numbers say, but he wants no part of the conversation. Danielson, Boise State’s second-year defensive coordinator, has statistically one of the best defenses in the country and one of the best in program history through seven games. So just how good is this defense?
bronconationnews.com
‘Next play mentality’ helps Broncos overcome costly penalty in 19-14 win at Air Force
AIR FORCE ACADEMY – It was two No. 7’s that nearly cost the Broncos big time Saturday night, so fittingly it was a No. 7 that came up with the play of the game when they needed it most. After Air Force kept the ball in the final...
bronconationnews.com
Broncos keep Mountain West title hopes alive with 1-0 win on Senior Day
Needing a win to help secure a spot in the Mountain West Tournament, the Broncos played host to San Diego State on Senior Night at Boas Soccer Complex. In front of a crowd of over 800 fans, they got just what they needed. True freshman Hayden Wilsey scored her team-leading...
Colorado Bear Cubs Got the Memo that Playing with a Swing is Fun
The playful nature of baby animals is adorable. These black bear cubs near Castle Rock, Colorado proved that by playing with a backyard swing. This trio is also a great reminder that the Black Bear is a species, not a color. These cubs are indeed a display of the three colors of the black bear found in Colorado, blonde, cinnamon, and brown.
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash along Constitution east of Colorado Springs
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. Updated: 6 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH: Shooting at...
KKTV
WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. Updated: 6 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH: Shooting at...
94kix.com
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
KKTV
WATCH: Building fire near downtown Colorado Springs
WATCH - Jesse Kurtz Color Commentator: Air Force Academy. Kurtz speaks about his position at the Academy and his relationship with his father.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'
"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend. Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds. "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Never a disappointment at this state park west of Colorado Springs
At last visit to one of our favorite places in the Pikes Peak region for fall colors, we were too late. At Mueller State Park, the aspen leaves had mostly been lost to the wind. But we were again reminded: There’s never a bad time to visit. Colorado Parks...
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
KKTV
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a grass fire that sparked on the south end of the Springs just after midnight Tuesday. A passerby saw bright flames burning along the creek near Janitell and Las Vegas and called 911. “We were just driving through, and...
World Record Set at Colorado State Park
Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
Two Colorado Cities Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live
Both destinations broke into the Top 5!
KKTV
Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday. Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
