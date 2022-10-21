ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
WATCH: Crash along Constitution east of Colorado Springs

WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'

"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend.   Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds.   "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
World Record Set at Colorado State Park

Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday. Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
