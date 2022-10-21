Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz
Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
Heat SF Caleb Martin to serve 1-game suspension Monday vs Raptors
Caleb Martin will serve his one-game suspension on Monday and the Heat forward expressed regret for the incident, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald writes.“I definitely expected something like that to that degree,” Martin said.“I knew they were going to look through something and find out the proper consequences, and I definitely don’t disagree with it.” Martin was the instigator in an on-court altercation with the Raptors’ Christian Koloko on Saturday.
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended, Raptors' Christian Koloko fined for altercation
The NBA suspended Heat forward/guard Caleb Martin and rookie power forward Nikola Jovic, in addition to fining Raptors center Christian Koloko for their roles in an on-court altercation, the league announced in a press release (Twitter link). Koloko was tackled by Jovic and Martin and sent into the crowd during the fight.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't like Anthony Edwards' diet: 'We're high-level athletes'
Minnesota Timberwolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says teammate Anthony Edwards needs to change up his diet after a rough performance on Monday.
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
Breaking down the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavaliers
Let’s dive into a blockbuster deal between the Cavaliers and the Jazz. On Sept. 3, the Jazz shocked the NBA world by trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton (via sign-and-trade), No. 14 overall pick Ochai Agbaji, the Cavaliers’ unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, and the right to swap first-round picks with the Cavaliers in both 2026 and 2028.
Wolves have discussed extensions with Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell
The Timberwolves have engaged in talks with big man Naz Reid and swingman Jaylen Nowell about possible contract extensions, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Reid has been a regular part of the Timberwolves’ frontcourt rotation since 2019, averaging 9.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.0 BPG on .490/.344/.720 shooting in 179 career contests (17.2 MPG) since making his debut in 2019. Nowell, who joined the team at the same time, has been a fixture on the wing, averaging 8.3 PPG in 122 career appearances (16.0 MPG), including 15.0 PPG through three games this season.
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Luka Doncic impressed by new teammate Christian Wood
Mavericks star Luka Doncic likes what he has seen from new teammate Christian Wood so far this season, as Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News writes. Wood has racked up 50 points and 20 rebounds in just 49 minutes of action in his first two games with Dallas. “He’s...
Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum named Players of the Week
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are the NBA’s first Players of the Week of the 2022-23 season, winning the awards in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). Lillard led Portland to an impressive – and unexpected – 3-0...
Mavericks' Christian Wood emerging as early Sixth Man of the Year
Mavericks big man Christian Wood is emerging as an early favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award, writes Dwain Price of Mavs.com. Wood, acquired in an offseason trade with Houston, torched the Grizzlies for 25 points and 12 rebounds Saturday night and became the first player ever to reach 25 points in each of his first two games with Dallas.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson incurs posterior hip contusion, Brandon Ingram injures head
Oft-injured Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson is injured yet again. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the 6-foot-8 big man has suffered a posterior hip contusion near the end of New Orleans’s 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz Sunday. The severity of the ailment, which could indicate a recovery timeline, has not been revealed as of yet. Across his first two games this season, Williamson had been averaging 20.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 2.5 SPG for the Pelicans.
Bruins stop Stars, extend unbeaten home start
David Pastrnak logged a goal and an assist while Taylor Hall scored the winner with 1:03 left in the second
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0