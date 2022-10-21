ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals best players - ranked

After another thrilling round of matches, the MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals are set. The Philadelphia Union were the first to make it through, beating FC Cincinnati 1-0 in a tight, hotly-contested showdown at Subaru Park. Just hours later, Supporters' Shield winners LAFC came out on top 3-2 in another thrilling El Trafico clash against the LA Galaxy.
TEXAS STATE
90min

CF Montreal face uncertain winter despite season of progress in 2022

After crashing out of the MLS Cup Playoffs to defending champions NYCFC at the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals stage, CF Montreal find themselves at a crossroads. The gradual improvement under Wilfried Nancy - who took over in March 2021 following the departure of Thierry Henry after almost five years as an assistant coach - is there for all to see.
90min

Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year for 2022

Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin has won Major League Soccer's Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award for 2022. It's the second time Curtin has picked up the honor after previously doing so in 2020 when he guided the Union to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title. The 43-year-old saw off competition from LAFC's Steve Cherundolo and Wilfried Nancy of CF Montreal.
90min

90min

980
Followers
11K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy