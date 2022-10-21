Read full article on original website
Guillermo Almada hails Pachuca after 6-2 triumph over Monterrey
Pachuca triumphed 1-0 over Monterrey in the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura semi-final.
MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals best players - ranked
After another thrilling round of matches, the MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals are set. The Philadelphia Union were the first to make it through, beating FC Cincinnati 1-0 in a tight, hotly-contested showdown at Subaru Park. Just hours later, Supporters' Shield winners LAFC came out on top 3-2 in another thrilling El Trafico clash against the LA Galaxy.
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa: Player ratings as inspired Messi hits brace
Match report and player ratings as PSG decimate Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Benfica 4-3 Juventus: Old Lady knocked out of Champions League
Match report as Benfica survive a late scare to beat Juventus 4-3 and knock them out of the Champions League.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
The lineup Tottenham could start against Sporting CP in the Champions League.
Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Barcelona - Champions League
Predicting the Bayern Munich lineup to face Barcelona in the Champions League.
CF Montreal face uncertain winter despite season of progress in 2022
After crashing out of the MLS Cup Playoffs to defending champions NYCFC at the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals stage, CF Montreal find themselves at a crossroads. The gradual improvement under Wilfried Nancy - who took over in March 2021 following the departure of Thierry Henry after almost five years as an assistant coach - is there for all to see.
Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year for 2022
Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin has won Major League Soccer's Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award for 2022. It's the second time Curtin has picked up the honor after previously doing so in 2020 when he guided the Union to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title. The 43-year-old saw off competition from LAFC's Steve Cherundolo and Wilfried Nancy of CF Montreal.
Victor Manuel Vucetich reflects on Monterrey's elimination: 'It's a failure'
Monterrey lost 0-1 against Pachuca in the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura semi-final series on Sunday, falling 6-2 in the global score to be eliminated from playoff contention.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Red Bull Salzburg - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Salzburg in the Champions League.
RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos stunned into defeat
Match report and player ratings as RB Leipzig see off Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Sporting CP coach rules out Cristiano Ronaldo deal over wages
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim discusses potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer.
Man Utd dismiss Michael Edwards interest; Chelsea continue to explore deal
Man Utd have denied interest in Michael Edwards, who remains a target for Chelsea.
Arsenal’s best start to a Premier League season
When was Arsenal's best start to a Premier League season? The 2022/23 side have made an excellent start and recorded the most points through ten games by any Arsenal side.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool prepare Tonali bid; David watched by Man Utd
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Jonathan David, Youri Tielemans & more.
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Man City: Player ratings as draw suits both teams
Player ratings from the Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund & Man City as Erling Haaland faces former club.
Gabriel Jesus challenges Arsenal to bounce back from Southampton draw
Gabriel Jesus challenges his Arsenal teammates to respond after a slip-up against Southampton.
Red Bull Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues reach Champions League knockouts
Match report and player ratings as Chelsea see off Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.
Lautaro Martinez 'only thinking about Inter' amid transfer speculation
Lautaro Martinez has commented on speculation surrounding his Inter future.
West Ham impressed by Eredivisie duo as scouts hunt for midfield targets
West Ham impressed by Edson Alvarez and Ibrahim Sangare as the club identify potential midfield transfer targets.
