Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Man City interested in Havertz; Maignan approached by Man Utd
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kai Havertz, Mike Maignan, Harry Kane, Youssoufa Moukoko & more.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool prepare Tonali bid; David watched by Man Utd
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Jonathan David, Youri Tielemans & more.
Wilfried Zaha: Champions League clubs eyeing free transfer amid contract standoff
Wilfried Zaha is assessing his future options with less than a year left on his deal with Crystal Palace and is the subject of heavy interest from several of Europe's top sides, 90min understands.
PSG deny story revealing Kylian Mbappe contract details
PSG have responded to a report about Kylian Mbappe's new contract.
Lautaro Martinez 'only thinking about Inter' amid transfer speculation
Lautaro Martinez has commented on speculation surrounding his Inter future.
Thibaut Courtois blasts Real Madrid teammates after RB Leipzig defeat
Thibaut Courtois has hit out at his teammates' efforts following Real Madrid's 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig.
Frank Lampard comments on Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa
Frank Lampard comments on Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa.
Xavi labels Bayern Munich defeat a 'disgrace'
Xavi labels Barcelona's 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich last month a disgrace.
Bruno Fernandes quizzed on Cristiano Ronaldo walkout
Bruno Fernandes quizzed on Cristiano Ronaldo walkout.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man Utd training
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Man Utd training after being dropped from the squad.
Naby Keita: Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham monitoring Liverpool contract situation
A number of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals are keeping close tabs on Naby Keita’s contract talks as they entertain the idea of taking him on a free transfer.
Graham Potter calms Kalidou Koulibaly injury fears with update
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has provided an update on Kalidou Koulibaly's injury situation.
Tottenham remain confident Harry Kane will sign new contract
Tottenham Hotspur are confident that Harry Kane will commit his long-term future to the club and want to reach an agreement over a new contract in early 2023, 90min understands.
Unai Emery confirmed as new Aston Villa head coach
Aston Villa confirm the appointment of Unai Emery as the club's new head coach.
Matt Doherty admits Tottenham move was 'a bit of an ego thing'
Matt Doherty admits that his 2020 transfer to Tottenham from Wolves, as well as conversations with Jose Mourinho, boosted his ego.
Edwin van der Sar responds to fresh rumours of Man Utd director of football approach
Edwin van der Sar reacts to reports of a move to become Man Utd's director of football.
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal 'stopped doing simple things right' in Southampton draw
Mikel Arteta speaks on Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp blames injuries & bad luck for Liverpool form
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool's injury problems causing poor form.
Pep Guardiola hails Jude Bellingham as 'total package'
Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.
90min
980
Followers
11K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0