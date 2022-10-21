BOSTON -- The No. 12/14 Northeastern Huskies fell in a close battle to the UMass Lowell River Hawks, 3-2, on Saturday night at Matthews Arena. Justin Hryckowian tied the game, 1-1, just over the halfway point in the first period for the Huskies. On a quick one-timer from the left side, Hryckowian tallied his third of the season. Cam Lund and Jeremie Bucheler were credited the assists.

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO