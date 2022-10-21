ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
wgnradio.com

Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area

She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How much do you need to put down on a house?

The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains how much you need to to put down on a house. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
CHICAGO, IL
seafoodsource.com

Two Fish rolls out new Seafood Boil Bags

Two Fish Distribution is rolling out enhanced frozen Seafood Boil Bags at grocers nationwide. The Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.-based brand’s newest selection of seafood boil bags has been enhanced to include corn on the cob and whole red potatoes. The line is now available in three distinct frozen seafood bag selections featuring either shrimp, crab legs, or a shrimp and crab leg combination.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Bad advice for TV news people

CHICAGO – Like with any business, there are always people who are giving advice to television hosts to help them connect more with their audience. Sometimes, however, the advice doesn’t connect with the host. Paul Konrad shared some of those in this edition of “The List” on WGN...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?

I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns

JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Is There a ‘Nightmare' COVID Variant Spreading Right Now? Here's What to Know for Chicago Area

While the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID subvariants have gained traction across the U.S. in recent days, another new strain is responsible for a surge in cases in Singapore. Referred to as the "nightmare" variant in some reports, XBB is the combination of two omicron subvariants - BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.10.75 - and is said to have a "significant growth advantage," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease specialist and the technical lead for COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization.
CHICAGO, IL

