Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
Chicago to enjoy beautiful weather again Sunday, but changes are on the way
CHICAGO - Chicago's stretch of beautiful, warm fall weather will continue through Sunday, but changes are on the way. Scattered showers are expected on Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. The showers will become widespread on Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures in Chicago and the suburbs will trend back...
Herald & Review
Fall colors in Chicago are the best in years — but experts warn not to wait too long to see the leaves
CHICAGO - Family portrait takers, tour guides and social media influencers are running out of time to photograph the final days of the best season of fall colors in northern Illinois in years, experts say. The Chicago area may have the best colors of the entire state, as other parts...
wgnradio.com
Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area
She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
wgnradio.com
How much do you need to put down on a house?
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains how much you need to to put down on a house. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
3 CPS students get their prize-winning 'Chi-Rizo Burrito' listed on menu at Gold Coast restaurant
CHICAGO - In the kitchen of a swanky Gold Coast restaurant, three Chicago teenagers showed the head chefs how to make their prize-winning dish Friday morning. "We’re nervous and excited," said Kristine Pintor, one of the girls busy cooking. The trio won a summer culinary competition with their 'Chi-Rizo...
seafoodsource.com
Two Fish rolls out new Seafood Boil Bags
Two Fish Distribution is rolling out enhanced frozen Seafood Boil Bags at grocers nationwide. The Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.-based brand’s newest selection of seafood boil bags has been enhanced to include corn on the cob and whole red potatoes. The line is now available in three distinct frozen seafood bag selections featuring either shrimp, crab legs, or a shrimp and crab leg combination.
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
WGNtv.com
The List: Bad advice for TV news people
CHICAGO – Like with any business, there are always people who are giving advice to television hosts to help them connect more with their audience. Sometimes, however, the advice doesn’t connect with the host. Paul Konrad shared some of those in this edition of “The List” on WGN...
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Chicago resort builds 85-foot-wide spider out of 8,500 balloons
Great Wolf Lodge Illinois is celebrating this Halloween with a big blow out. A gigantic spider adorns the resorts Grand Lobby. It took this team 110 hours to make. Video by Christopher Andrew, Stoptime Live.
Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns
JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
Is There a ‘Nightmare' COVID Variant Spreading Right Now? Here's What to Know for Chicago Area
While the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID subvariants have gained traction across the U.S. in recent days, another new strain is responsible for a surge in cases in Singapore. Referred to as the "nightmare" variant in some reports, XBB is the combination of two omicron subvariants - BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.10.75 - and is said to have a "significant growth advantage," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease specialist and the technical lead for COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization.
This Abandoned Lake Michigan Bathhouse Looks Positively Post-Apocalyptic
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing. After a relaxing day of sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan, almost no one would find comfort in a quick change or shower in this abandoned bathhouse just steps from the shore.
New Ranking Claims One of America’s Safest Cities is Near Chicago
Well, this was a bit unexpected. There's a new ranking of the safest cities in America and one of the safest places is (allegedly) located near Chicago, Illinois. Let's explore and see if this is really true. The source of this interesting new ranking of 2022's Safest Cities in America...
Video shows vehicle on lakefront trail; transportation advocate calls it 'frustrating'
The video posted to Twitter shows a man driving his car on the trail, in the middle of rush hour, weaving through people walking, jogging and biking.
fox32chicago.com
Forest Park celebrates fall season with annual Casket Race
Forest park has different way of celebrating fall and this spooky time of year. The city puts on Casket Races to highlight their abnormal amount of cemeteries. There's 50:1 dead to living people in Forest Park.
AKArama ‘Pearls with Purpose’ gala hosted at Museum of Science and Industry
Over 700 patrons of AKArama Foundation, Inc. were treated to an evening of dinner and dancing in support of the 41-year-old Foundation’s annual service activities on October 15. The evening included the awarding of almost $50,000 in scholarships for college, health fairs, voter registration events, career fairs, legal help,...
Comments / 0