Florida State

AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
PITTSBURGH, PA
programminginsider.com

Today in History: Monday, October 24, 2022

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Short-lived NBC sitcom “The Michael Richards Show” launched in 2000, signaling what many referred to as the “Seinfeld Curse” (an assertion that the former cast from “Seinfeld” could not carry a series of their own). But with seven additional Emmys wins since “Seinfeld” (including six consecutive for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for HBO’s ‘Veep”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus broke the “curse.”
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: In highly political contests for Illinois Supreme Court majority, pledges of impartiality stir skepticism

Good morning, Chicago. The union for City Colleges of Chicago faculty and professional staff are poised to set a strike date this week after authorizing a walkout earlier this month. The Cook County College Teachers Union plans to notify members Monday evening announcing that strike date internally ahead of a rally planned for Thursday, union president Tony Johnston said. Setting a strike date ...
CHICAGO, IL
San Francisco Examiner

Pickleball is expanding. Tennis is mad.

Charlie Dulik and Michael Nicholas, tennis enthusiasts in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, have lately been consumed by another racket sport: pickleball. They have no interest in joining those who have taken up the game in recent years. Rather, they have been following pickleball’s increasing popularity with a mixture of disbelief and outrage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

