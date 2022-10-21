ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MA

FUN 107

A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift

What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
SWANSEA, MA
CBS Boston

Boy rescued through window during Plymouth standoff

PLYMOUTH – A 7-year-old boy was rescued through a second story window at a Plymouth home early Sunday morning during a lengthy police standoff with a stabbing suspect.The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a stabbing was reported on Samoset Street.Plymouth police said the victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Herman Smith, then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a 7-year-old boy.SWAT teams responded to the house and were able to rescue the boy through a window on the second floor.After entering the home, SWAT team members found Smith hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident on several felony charges.Police said that other than the initial stabbing victim, no one else was hurt.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

Midnight Hour Close At Hand: Thriller Flash Mob Invades Buzzards Bay

BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Darkness falls across Cape Cod, as a "Thriller" themed flash dance mob takes the Buzzards Bay Park by storm. Owner of Studio 721 Julia Sykes told WBZ's Suzanne Sausville she thinks that Michael Jackson himself would approve of her group's performance. "It's original choreography...
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 16-22

A house in Mashpee that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 99 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $940,701, $570 per square foot.
MASHPEE, MA
Turnto10.com

Teenager injured in Mansfield accident

(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
MANSFIELD, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Football falls to Falmouth 40-0

(Oct. 22, 2022) A difficult season for the football team continued Saturday in the homecoming game against Falmouth as the Whalers couldn’t keep pace with the Clippers and lost 40-0 to drop to 0-7 on the year. Falmouth scored on the opening drive with a short touchdown run and...
FALMOUTH, MA

