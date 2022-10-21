Read full article on original website
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift
What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
Suspect in Plymouth stabbing incident arrested, SWAT rescues 7-year-old boy from barricaded house
A suspect in an alleged Plymouth stabbing incident was arrested Saturday night after a lengthy operation that included law enforcement from all levels of government and a SWAT team rescuing a seven-year-old boy from a barricaded home. According to a spokesperson from the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to Samoset...
newbedfordguide.com
Look WHOOOs back! Owl makes third visit to New England Wildlife Center after reinjuring himself
“This great horned owl was first admitted to the Cape Branch of the New England Wildlife Centers back in 2021 for a traumatic eye injury that required our veterinary team to have to remove the damaged eye. Fortunately, adult owls can still be released with only one eye if they...
Boy rescued through window during Plymouth standoff
PLYMOUTH – A 7-year-old boy was rescued through a second story window at a Plymouth home early Sunday morning during a lengthy police standoff with a stabbing suspect.The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a stabbing was reported on Samoset Street.Plymouth police said the victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Herman Smith, then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a 7-year-old boy.SWAT teams responded to the house and were able to rescue the boy through a window on the second floor.After entering the home, SWAT team members found Smith hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident on several felony charges.Police said that other than the initial stabbing victim, no one else was hurt.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
iheart.com
Midnight Hour Close At Hand: Thriller Flash Mob Invades Buzzards Bay
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Darkness falls across Cape Cod, as a "Thriller" themed flash dance mob takes the Buzzards Bay Park by storm. Owner of Studio 721 Julia Sykes told WBZ's Suzanne Sausville she thinks that Michael Jackson himself would approve of her group's performance. "It's original choreography...
whdh.com
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
capecod.com
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Hodgson: Fake New Bedford City Twitter Account Prompts Apology
NEW BEDFORD — A fake Twitter account made to look like the official City of New Bedford account has apparently prompted an apology from a city official to Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. An account called "City of New Bedford" with an icon showing the city's seal had tweeted...
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man who stole from child who has down syndrome, battling cancer, sentenced
A 36-year-old Massachusetts man who broke into a vehicle in Somerset earlier this year and stole from the family of a local boy known as “Superhero Alex” was convicted by a District Court Judge and sentenced to jail, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Garrett...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 16-22
A house in Mashpee that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 99 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $940,701, $570 per square foot.
Turnto10.com
Teenager injured in Mansfield accident
(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
Inquirer and Mirror
Football falls to Falmouth 40-0
(Oct. 22, 2022) A difficult season for the football team continued Saturday in the homecoming game against Falmouth as the Whalers couldn’t keep pace with the Clippers and lost 40-0 to drop to 0-7 on the year. Falmouth scored on the opening drive with a short touchdown run and...
