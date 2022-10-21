ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support Ahavah Community Initiative at Harvest Festival & Fundraiser

By Alyssa Argentine
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Happening this weekend, the Ahavah Community Initiative will host their 7th annual Harvest Festival and Fundraiser .

The Ahavah Community Initiative connects people from all backgrounds with locally-farmed produce and opportunities to learn about healthy living and environmental conciousness.

The Harvest Festival and Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Ahavah Farm in Peyton from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, local vendors, and other family-friendly activities.

Proceeds from the event will help raise funds to feed struggling families in the community.

If you’d like to get involved with Ahavah Community Initiative, check out their website.

