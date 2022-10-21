Read full article on original website
NB City Council, Oct. 25
The North Bend City Council will meet for a Regular Session on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:00 PM, City Hall. Agenda: Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance; Ceremonial Special Recognitions: North Bend’s U.S. High School Champion Bowler; North Bend K-12 Summer Enrichment Program; Consent Calendar; Approval of the Minutes from October 11, 2022; DRAFT October 11, 2022 Minutes; North Bend Public Library Carpet Cleaning; Annual carpet cleaning service. NB Lib Adj Inv Sept 2022; Acceptance of FY2022 COPS grant for Community Resource Officer Funding; Award Notification for COPS Grant; Purchase of Community Service Officer Vehicle; Tower Ford 2021 Ranger; Coos Bay Toyota 2022 Tacoma; Public Comments. Thank you for participating in public comment this evening. The public comment period is an essential part of local government meetings. Each person has three minutes to speak. Our governing body takes the input into consideration. However, in observance of Oregon open meeting laws, this isn’t the time for dialogue, but rather a time for us to listen to you. Our City Administrator and City Recorder are taking notes of action, if needed. Historical Context Statement: Consultant Presentation; Lisa Demarais of PaleoWest will go over the findings of the Historic Context Statement and Limited Resource Survey. North Bend Citywide Historic Context PaleoWest Final 9.13.22; Partnership Needed to Solve Statewide Homelessness Emergency; Region 6, Final Award of Pony Village Storm Sewer Project to Laskey Clifton Inc.; Johnson Rock Quote; Laskey-Clifton Quote; Itemized bid proposal Pony Village Storm Replacement 2022; Discussion – November & December Council Meeting Schedules; November 8, 2022 – Council Meeting; November 22, 2022 – Council Meeting; December 13, 2022 – Council Meeting; December 27, 2022 – Council Meeting; Action, if any, resulting from Executive Sessions; City Administrator’s Report; Committee Reports; Council Comments; Other Business; Adjournment.
City of Coos Bay Joint Council/URA Work Session, Oct. 25
The City of Coos Bay and the CB Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will meet in a work session on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – 5:30 PM, Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon, Microsoft Teams Remote Attendance Link, Meeting Live Link/Video. Agenda: 1. Flag Salute; 2. Public Comment; a. Public Comment Form; 3. Review of the Upcoming City Council and URA Board Action Items: a. Sharrow Discussion; b. Continued Discussion Regarding Possible Next Steps Towards New Library Facility; 4. Adjourn.
North Bend City Housing Authority, Oct. 25
The North Bend City Housing Authority will hold a regular Board Meeting Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM, 1700 Monroe Street, Conference Room, North Bend, OR 97459, Zoom Meeting ID: 993 3961 7298, Passcode: 784560, AGENDA: 1. Call to Order; 2. Establishment of Quorum; 3. Pledge of Allegiance; 4. Public Comments: This time is reserved for members of the public to address the Board with matters relative to Board business. Please Keep Comments to a Maximum of Three Minutes; 5. Approval of Minutes: Regular Board Meeting September 27, 2022; 6. Old Business: a. Bangor School; 7. New Business: a. Request Approval of Resolution 843: Public Housing Flat Rent Schedule FY 2023; 8. Secretary’s Report; a. Financial Report; b. Operations Report; c. Capital Fund Project Report; 9. Executive Session: The Board of Commissioners may retire to Executive Session at any time upon the motion of any Commissioner, as authorized under ORS 192.660; (a) Employment of Public Officers, Employees and Agents; (b) Discipline of Public Officer and Employees; (e) Real Property Transactions; (h) to consult with Legal Counsel; or (i) Performance Evaluations of Public Officers and Employees. 10. Date and Time of Next Meeting: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the North Bend, City/Coos-Curry Housing Authorities Office, 1700 Monroe Street, North Bend, OR 97459; 11. Adjournment.
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
Oregon boater rescued after becoming stranded by heavy surf
CURRY COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person is safe after becoming caught in heavy surf while trying to boat across the Rogue River Bar. According to Curry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch first received a 911 call around 2 p.m. Sunday from a witness looking at the ocean through binoculars. The witness told dispatchers they spotted a boat with one person being hit by large waves and drifting south in heavy seas.
Pumpkin Giveaway at NBPL, Oct. 24
NBPL Pumpkin Giveaway, Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, pickup a pumpkin during our normal library hours; One pumpkin per child while supplies last; Post a picture of your decorated pumpkins and then tag the North Bend Library. For more information contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or at nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.
ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
North Bend airport service at risk after city administrator threatened to break government agreement
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- The future of Coos County Airport District's ability to provide services to the community is uncertain after David Milliron, the North Bend city administrator, threatened to cancel a government agreement with the district for grievances including an alleged "false police report" submitted by a TSA official.
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT
A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. a female teenager was having a birthday party at her apartment in the 100 block of Northeast Sunshine Road with multiple family members present. A man at the event became heavily intoxicated and wanted to fight another man that was there. The teenager demanded that the first man leave the apartment, which led to a disturbance.
Prep sports, Oct. 25
North Bend hosts Astoria in a 4A Prep Volleyball “play-in” playoff round Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Marshfield has a non-playoff match against 2A Gaston at Cottage Grove Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Prep sc. The OSAA rankings for the state’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will freeze at 10 p.m., Tuesday,...
Murder Charge Dismissed, Oct. 20
A 28-year old female, declared an extremely dangerous person with a mental illness, has had a murder charge from a 2019 homicide at North Bend dropped by the Coos County District Attorney. According to a news release from DA R. Paul Frasier, he petitioned the court to dismiss the murder case in order to have Alexis Marie Bergquist committed to the State Hospital under the jurisdiction and supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board. Bergquist was charged with Murder in the Second Degree in the death of her mother Ramona Matthews. Frasier says the move to dismiss is required under Oregon Law. “In the case involving Ms. Bergquist, shortly after she was charged, it was determined that due to her mental illness she was not able to aid and assist in her defense. The court ordered that she be committed to the State Hospital for treatment.” Bergquist has remained in the Coos Co. Jail at Coquille until Oct. 18, 2022. She is now back at the State Hospital.
FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES
A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
