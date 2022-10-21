Read full article on original website
Is Resident Evil 4 Remake Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Thursday's "Resident Evil" Showcase gave fans of the legendary horror franchise plenty to be excited about. In addition to shrinking Lady Dimitrescu for a returning "Mercenaries" game mode, Capcom also provided a look at gameplay for the upcoming "Resident Evil 4" remake. Looking to follow in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed remakes for "Resident Evil 2" and "Resident Evil 3," "Resident Evil 4" is set for release March 24, 2023. Like many new AAA games that come out, it's prompted one question in particular: Will it be available on Nintendo Switch?
Small Details We Noticed In The Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Trailer
The "Resident Evil" series has transformed significantly over the years, and following remakes of earlier games that were fundamentally altered to meet modern expectations, the "Resident Evil 4" remake is going to make some changes too. Fans hoping to learn more about the highly-anticipated "Resident Evil 4" remake were rewarded with a ton of updates during the October 20, 2022 "Resident Evil" showcase. A new trailer and gameplay footage showed off some of the incredible graphical improvements to "Resident Evil 4," how gameplay has been updated for modern tastes, and some of the other changes coming to the classic horror game.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition: What's Included?
Leon Kennedy is back in HD and looking better than ever. First announced in June 2022, "Resident Evil 4 Remake" didn't have too much in the way of gameplay footage for fans to see — until now. Hosted by the game's producer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the remake section during Capcom's October 2022 "Resident Evil" showcase livestream featured a new story trailer, an extended gameplay trailer full of small details for fans to pick apart, and more.
Things The Silent Hill 2 Remake Needs To Get Right
It's been years since "Silent Hill" fans have had anything to be excited about. While the series was due for a huge reboot directed by the famed Hideo Kojima, he and publisher Konami later had a falling out which destroyed the project and led to the recall of the game's highly lauded teaser, "P.T." Since 2012's "Silent Hill: Downpour" — which was a mixed bag in the eyes of critics — the series has been left dormant by Konami, leaving fans with only rumors and innuendo about the series' future. However, that all changed during a recent "Silent Hill" presentation that confirmed both the existence of a new "Silent Hill" game in the works, and a remake of one of the series' best games: "Silent Hill 2."
Resident Evil Just Shrank Lady Dimitrescu
The upcoming "Winters' Expansion" DLC pack releases October 28, 2022 and adds three major elements to "Resident Evil Village": a new campaign focused on Rose, a third person camera option, and the return of the beloved "The Mercenaries" game mode. "The Mercenaries" has been included in most "Resident Evil" games since it debuted in "Resident Evil 4," but the game mode was left out of "Resident Evil 7," making it about a decade since the score-based minigame was a major part of the series.
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
The NES Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
If you're talking about consoles with games you can really sink your teeth into, the original Nintendo Entertainment System probably isn't the first hardware that would pop into your head. Although its library is packed with hidden gems, the NES is fairly primitive by modern standards of gaming, both in terms of graphical fidelity and performance, and it lacks much of the functionality that players of current-generation systems take for granted nowadays. Notably, the ability to save your game is not a given among its library. In fact, many NES games have no save functionality at all, giving players no way to continue a game across multiple play sessions.
Why Crash Bandicoot Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
Gamers have plenty of reasons to look forward to the Game Awards this year. The annual event always showcases the best of the year while also offering plenty of previews of what to expect from the future. The show is usually a good source for news and reveals of the latest and greatest games. "Crash Bandicoot” fans are particularly excited when it comes to what might be revealed at this year's Game Awards.
What We Know So Far About Silent Hill 2
It's been a decade since the last "Silent Hill" game, "Silent Hill: Book of Memories," came out for the PS Vita in 2012, and more than twenty years have passed since the Konami-published series first launched in 1999. The "Silent Hill" games vary wildly in quality, from the critically panned to some of the greatest horror games of all time. Of all the games in the series, none is more beloved (and praised) as "Silent Hill 2."
Gotham Knights: How To Unlock Fast Travel
In "Gotham Knights," players are tasked with stopping crime in Gotham City, a sprawling metropolis full of back alleys and skyscrapers. The map is apparently the biggest version of Gotham City ever put into a video game (per Game Informer), which may make it tedious to travel across. Of course, each character in "Gotham Knights" has their only personal methods of traversal. However, in a pinch, it's likely many gamers will prefer to use a fast travel system to travel longer distances with no need to glide, scale buildings or navigate through streets.
God Of War's Norse Series Was Almost A Trilogy
The "God of War" series has transformed substantially between its original run and its current iteration, most notably in its change from a Greek mythological setting to one based on the Norse mythos. Throughout the original "God of War" trilogy for the PlayStation 2 and 3, players see Kratos take a reckless path of vengeance, but the Kratos we meet in Midgard is a more patient, more restrained warrior god. This new Kratos won't be around forever, though, as the team at Santa Monica Studios revealed last year that the Norse saga of the "God of War" series would only comprise two games: 2018's "God of War," and "God of War: Ragnarok."
Street Fighter 6 Demo Unplayable Due To Hackers
Capcom has updated Steam's "Street Fighter 6" demo to stop people from playing. According to GamesRadar, an update to the Steam version of "Street Fighter 6" has made it, so it will no longer launch, removing the executable from the game. The official reason is that the closed beta is now over, but a mod created shortly after the demo ended allowed people to get back into the game and play in the offline versus mode. In some cases, players could also access the training mode. This mod began to spread, and naturally, Capcom did not want players to continue playing "Street Fighter 6" after the demo had ended.
Ninja Reveals Why He Fell Off Of Warzone
Tyler Blevins, better known as "Ninja," has built a massive following streaming competitive shooters and battle royales. While "Fortnite" largely kicked off his career, he has dabbled in lots of different games in and out of his core genres. The list of titles he has streamed over the years includes "Warzone," but much like Dr Disrespect, Ninja has lost interest in the "Call of Duty" entry. Choosing to focus on "Fortnite" and other games, "Warzone" has disappeared from his radar.
What The Critics Are Saying About New Tales From The Borderlands
"New Tales from the Borderlands" is the spiritual successor to Telltale Games' critically acclaimed "Tales from the Borderlands." Although set in the Borderlands universe, "New Tales from the Borderlands" is far detached from the looter shooter gameplay the mainline series is known for. Instead, "New Tales from the Borderlands" is a choice-based graphic adventure game full of humorous dialogue. The game follows three brand-new protagonists as they try to survive in the "Borderlands" universe. Fans of Telltale Games' previous titles will be familiar with the non-action-oriented gameplay of "New Tales from the Borderlands."
Disco Elysium's Writer Is Taking The Developer To Court
The lead writer and designer of "Disco Elysium" is suing the developer of the game Studio ZA/UM. It was revealed at the beginning of October that multiple founding members of Studio ZA/UM had left the company in late 2021, including Martin Luiga, Aleksander Rostov, Helen Hindpere, and Robert Kurvitz. At the time this was publicly revealed by Luiga, all four had been gone from the company for several months. In the post Luiga said that the company "no longer represents the ethos it was founded on" and that the founding members had been "involuntarily let go." This left the possibility of a "Disco Elysium" sequel in the air, as it was unclear who owns the rights to the game.
God Of War: Ragnarok Is Already Being Spoiled On Social Media
Those looking forward to "God of War: Ragnarok" should be careful what they click on for the next few weeks. Numerous outlets are reporting that spoilers for the game have begun appearing on the internet. According to VGC, a Twitter user somehow got access to the game early and posted screenshots from it. The screenshots, the report continued, featured "significant spoilers" that are now being spread online.
Early Reactions To God Of War: Ragnarok Are All Saying The Same Thing
2018's transformative "God of War" reboot was a massive success for Santa Monica Studios, and "God of War: Ragnarok" has accordingly become one of the internet's most anticipated releases of the year. The game comes out on Nov. 9, 2022, but details on what "God of War: Ragnarok" will be like have been relatively sparse — until recently. Several major gaming outlets and creators were given an early look at "God of War: Ragnarok," and on the morning of Oct. 21, 2022 when the embargo lifted, first impressions began to roll in from everywhere.
What The Critics Are Saying About Gotham Knights
Critics have finally gotten their hands on "Gotham Knights," the open-world adventure game (not set in the Arkhamverse) that follows the question of what would happen if Batman died. While players were already not happy that the game lacks a performance mode, critics were able to give a bit more insight into the technical problems of the game while also sharing opinions about other parts of the gameplay, which is pretty darn divisive.
Combat Designer Confirms God Of War: Ragnarok Turns Up The Brutality
"God of War: Ragnarok" is fast approaching, but new information about it is still coming out. One of the latest tidbits comes from Vandal, a Spanish gaming site that interviewed Santa Monica Studios developer Mihir Sheth about "God of War: Ragnarok." The Gaming Spoof later translated the interview with an intriguing line that hinted at a more brutal sequel.
Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin
"Overwatch 2" has been released, and players are finally getting to experience the best and worst changes to the game. With new skins, a new team composition, and even new Heroes, there's plenty for fans to explore in the sequel. Plus, new content is being released regularly, whether through the controversial battle pass that confirmed some fans' worst fears or events like the reoccurring Halloween Terror.
