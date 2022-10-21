ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from "Destigmatized" at Studio Playhouse

(Left to Right) Renee Hecht, Angelle Whavers, Heather Wahl, Emily Miller, Allyssa Hynes, Sarah Decker, Tara Moran, Alicia Whavers, and Debbie Buchsbaum. (MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players presents Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Haunting of Night Vale comes to NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future. We have some unfinished business that haunts us...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Evening of Favorite Broadway Hits to be Presented at RVCC Theatre

(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- It’s rock and roll meets Broadway when The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg presents The Diamonds in Let’s Rock Broadway on Sunday, November 13 at 7:00pm. The Diamonds will rock the house with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience spanning four decades of popular music. The brand-new show, Let’s Rock Broadway, features hits from such favorite Broadway musicals as Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, Saturday Night Fever, and Beatlemania.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center

It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Princeton Triangle Club presents "Campelot"

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University’s most talented undergraduates, Campelot: It’s in-tents opens Friday, November 4 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 5 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, November 6 at 2:00pm.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors

The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from "The Addams Family" at The MAC Players

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group, is presenting The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy across two weekends (October 21–23 and October 28–30). The play is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and features Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The MAC Players production is directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka and choreography direction by Samantha Amaral.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Becoming A Woman" Has Two Performances During United Solo Festival

(NEW YORK, NY) -- New theater performance, ‘Becoming a Woman’, a story about growing up that promises both humor and brutal honesty, is set to debut at Theater Row (410 W. 42nd St.) on Saturday, October 22 at 8:30pm ET. The production introduces Rachel Frost, who has both written and will star in her first solo show debut, to be directed by Erica Silberman. The show is part of the United Solo festival and will host an additional performance on Sunday, November 13 at 2:00pm ET at the same location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

bergenPAC celebrates Reopening after Renovations

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The stars and spotlights shine brightly at the Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC)! The night before, The Price is Right! officially opened the new season, and a unique sneak peek event was held Tuesday, October 11, for theater supporters to experience the state-of-the-art restorations and renovations made throughout the theater. The evening commemorated the completion of Phase 1 of the historic venue's Capital Campaign project.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Submissions for the Premiere Stages 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission open in November

(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre in residence at Kean University, will be accepting submissions for the 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission, a biennial commissioning program for New Jersey playwrights in partnership with Kean’s Liberty Hall Museum beginning Tuesday, November 1. Now in its seventh incarnation, Liberty Live typically culminates with a professional Equity production of a new play that celebrates New Jersey history.
UNION, NJ
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre New Jersey presents "Tootsie"

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents the hilarious Tony Award®-winning musical, Tootsie, for four performances from November 4-6. Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "Real Women Have Curves"

(PLAINFIELD, NJ) --The struggle of immigrants is as relevant today as it has always been. Families come to the US for a better life but encounter great challenges as they work to make a home and one day earn their green cards. Real Women Have Curves, by Josefina López, dramatizes—in a comedy—the struggles of five Mexican immigrants working in a tiny sewing factory in East LA. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center will present Real Women Have Curves November 11-13 at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

A Chat With Evelyn Colbert About Montclair Film, Its Festival and Tribute to Daniel Craig

Evelyn "Evie" McGee Colbert is an arts advocate, a film producer, and one of the founding board members of Montclair Film, a nonprofit that produces a festival that “connects global filmmakers with audiences in a diverse, culturally vibrant community” and more, “presenting … year-round programs that engage, entertain and educate through the power of visual storytelling.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Studio Players presents "Destigmatized"

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players will present Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Medeski Martin & Wood's Billy Martin to Perform 2nd Solo Show at Black Box PAC

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:30pm, Medeski Martin & Wood's Billy Martin -- a long-time Bergen County resident -- will perform another solo set utilizing percussion instruments, found objects, voice, flutes, bird calls, and more at The Black Box Performing Arts Center, 49 East Palisade Ave between Grand Ave and Dean Street. Designed for people of all ages and backgrounds, this mind-blowing, unique, and soulful performance will take you to places beyond the imagination -- and it continues an ongoing residency for Mr. Martin at The Black Box.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy