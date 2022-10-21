Read full article on original website
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Lawrence H. (Larry) Ducote, Cottonport native
Lawrence H. (Larry) Ducote, a dear brother, husband, and father passed away on October 23 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Anderson Ducote; daughter, Angela Ducote Bacon; and granddaughter, Abigail Randolph. He is also survived by Annette Busch, Perch Ducote, Teresa Luke, Ted Ducote, and Ricky Ducote. He was preceded in death by Lawrence H. Ducote, Sr., Narcille Lemoine Ducote Johnson, and Randy Johnson. He was born and raised in Cottonport, Louisiana. He cherished his Cottonport roots and loved his many cousins. Upon graduating from Cottonport High, he enlisted in the army and received his basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He was stationed in Germany for the remainder of his military service and was awarded the National Defense Medal and the M-16 Sharp Shooter Medal. He was honorable discharged as Private First Class. Upon returning to civilian life, he became a member of Baton Rouge Local 198 Pipefitters and Welders Union where he was employed until his retirement. Larry was an avid outdoorsman and he and Cathy enjoyed fishing for speckled trout at their camp in Grand Isle. He adored his two terrier puppies, Rosie and Nonie, and loved spending time with them. Another favorite pastime of his was attending New Orleans Saints games. He was extremely generous to everyone and gave bicycles to needy children each Christmas. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. A private family mass will take place at St. John the Baptist Church, 402 S. Kirkland St., Brusly, LA 70791, on Friday, October 28, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. A memorial mass will be celebrated for Larry at St. Mary’s in Cottonport at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Mary’s Assumption Church, 820 Front Street, Cottonport, LA 71327. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Raymond Couvillion, Marksville native
Raymond Couvillion was born May 5th, 1932 in Marksville, Louisiana. He passed away on October 19th, 2022, in Lacombe, La. After marring Nellie Bordelon Couvillion in 1951, they moved to New Orleans for a new start and to begin a family. He was a hardworking man of many trades and enjoyed gardening and fixing everything. He was a general manager for Jo-De for over 30 years. He is proceeded in death by his parents Bascom and Carrie Couvillion, brothers Nolan and Marsden Couvillion, and wife Nellie Couvillion. He is survived by his two children, Raymond Couvillion Jr. (Rhonda) and Darlene Imhoff (Harold) and his sister, Mary Lee Bateman-Cooke. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nicole Sonier (Brad) and Taylor Couvillion (Brooke) who he spoiled and loved deeply and his great grandchildren, Lucy, Brady, Elliot, Nevaeh, and soon-to-be Levi Sonier. Memorial will be Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana. Memorial begins at 1p.m. with a mass at 2p.m.
Wilkie David Luneau, 82, Center Point
Funeral Services for Wilkie David Luneau will be held on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home Marksville with Rev. Mike Mayeau officiating. Burial will follow in French Cemetery, Center Point. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday October...
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
