Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts Month in the Garden State. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, and public health.
"Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries" at The Beacon in Jersey City
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries, curated by Atim Annette Oton, is the first exhibition in the series Exhibition at The Beacon from November 5 - December 18. It speaks to the ideas and materials that artists use to tell stories, experiment with ideas of materiality and cross both physical and personal boundaries in creating art. It is an exhibition exploring the different ideas, materials and trajectories that artists utilize to create work that speaks to their focus and talent.
Riverside Gallery presents "Gratitude" - a group exhibition by the Korean Contemporary Arts, LTD
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Riverside Gallery presents a group exhibition by the Korean Contemporary Arts, LTD, titled, “Gratitude.” The exhibition will run from October 21-31, 2022. The exhibition will divide into two sections – Fine Art 1 will feature western paintings, watercolor paintings, installations, and sculptures, of 24 artists; Fine Art 2 will feature Korean traditional paintings, folk paintings, and calligraphy, of 10 artists.
Studio Players presents "Destigmatized"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players will present Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN.
REVIEW: "Her Portmanteau" at George Street Playhouse
If you happen to be visiting a home where a family argument erupts, your instinct might be to get out as politely but swiftly as possible. If the argument is on stage in the George Street Playhouse production of “Her Portmanteau,” however, you won’t be looking for the nearest exit.
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
Ukrainians In Exile Present New Theater Performance in New Brunswick
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Mothermotherland, created by Slovo. Theater Group, has two free performances in New Brunswick (October 26 and October 29). This is an original devised theater performance developed over 5 weeks by Ukrainians in exile with playwright Audrey Rose Dégez. The performance is based on the artists’ personal experiences, the war in Ukraine, and takes inspiration from Mykoly Khyvylovy’s 1924 novella I am (a Romantic), where the head of the local Cheka, a communist law enforcement agency, must decide whether or not to sentence his mother to death in the name of the ideals of the Commune.
Novado Gallery presents "An Artist's View: Observations in Watercolor by Steve Singer"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "An Artist's View: Observations in Watercolor by Steve Singer" from October 22 to November 12, 2022. Singer is a Jersey City based painter and sculptor. Singer studied at The New York Studio School (1972), The Art Students League in NY (1972), Graduated Magna...
Two new visual art exhibits at MPAC showcase local artists in group and individual shows
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is presenting new group and individual visual art exhibits in its two galleries through November 29. “Out of the Blue” is a multi-media group show by New Jersey Art Association which runs in MPAC’s Art Upstairs Gallery. “Collective Memory” is a mixed-media exhibit by Rosalind Nzinga Vaughn-Nichol, which runs in MPAC’s Starlight Gallery.
Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors
The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
Laser Concerts and Stars Shows for All Ages Slated at RVCC Planetarium in November
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- This fall is a great time to visit the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium in Branchburg. The Planetarium will present star shows and laser concerts for all ages in November, including a special program for youngsters on the Autism spectrum and their families. The following shows will...
PHOTOS from Hoobastank and Lit's "Tried-N-True" tour at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Hoobastank and Lit came to the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18 as part of their “Tried-N-True” tour, alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. Photographer Julie Hoffman was on hand to take photos. Here...
Squeezing JFK Airport on to the Small Stage at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, Taxi Stands Included
The actress on stage in the play Her Portmanteau at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick picks up the telephone to discover that her sister, whom she has not seen in years, has arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, and is waiting for her to pick her up. The actress in the apartment hangs up the phone and walks upstairs on a hidden staircase. The lighting downstairs goes dark and the lighting upstairs is turned on to reveal, in all of its noisy glory, JFK Airport. She is suddenly in front of a set of airport elevators and the top half of the stage looks just like JFK Airport. I could not believe my eyes. The airport is nearly 5,000 acres in size and there it was in front of me, re-created on this tiny stage. I never saw anything like it.
Hamilton Street Gallery presents "Red Hot Extremism"
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Hamilton Street Gallery is hosting a new exhibition entitled “Red Hot Extremism” that will run from October 22nd until December 8th. The show features 26 artists working in a variety of styles and media in addition to their creative interpretations, making this an outstanding and thought provoking exhibit.
Entrepreneur Chris Rosica Speaks at Rutgers Newark, Donates 100 Copies of His First Book
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The President of Rosica Communications, Chris Rosica, was a featured speaker at Rutgers-Newark, addressing dozens of students from the university’s Marketing & Management Society meeting. Rosica shared insights on authenticity and how it impacts storytelling, crisis communications, cause marketing, positioning, and branding. All Society members received copies of Rosica’s first book, The Authentic Brand. In addition, he donated 100 copies of this timeless marketing book to Rutgers.
Dr. David Podles to Offer Musical Global Tour at Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch
(SURF CITY, NJ) -- All aboard for a tuneful tour of the far corners of the Earth. Acclaimed concert violinist Dr. David Podles will present a “Musical Odyssey of Exotic Lands” at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch on Saturday, November 5. The event begins at 2:30pm.
NJ Stars Shine at Teaneck International Film Festival
(TEANECK) -- “It’s worth noting,” says Teaneck International Film Festival Executive Director Jeremy Lentz, “that in the year of Roevember, there are six women with connections to Bergen County communities - including Teaneck and other near-by towns - who are involved with films that we are showing this year.”
The ShowRoom Cinema presents a screening of "Meet Me In The Bathroom" on November 8th
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The ShowRoom Cinema, along with other theaters across the country, will host a one night only screening of the documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom on Tuesday, November 8 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 and available in advance at the box office and showroomcinemas.com. Inspired by...
Fall Festival returns October 29th to Carteret Park with parade, pumpkin picking and other family fun
(CARTERET, NJ) -- Mayor Daniel J. Reiman and Carteret Borough Council will present the annual Carteret Fall Festival and Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 29 at Carteret Park. The Fall Fest is a long-standing tradition in Carteret held throughout Mayor’s Administration. “We are proud to offer family-friendly events and...
