ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Stage

Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month

(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts Month in the Garden State. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, and public health.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries" at The Beacon in Jersey City

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries, curated by Atim Annette Oton, is the first exhibition in the series Exhibition at The Beacon from November 5 - December 18. It speaks to the ideas and materials that artists use to tell stories, experiment with ideas of materiality and cross both physical and personal boundaries in creating art. It is an exhibition exploring the different ideas, materials and trajectories that artists utilize to create work that speaks to their focus and talent.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Riverside Gallery presents "Gratitude" - a group exhibition by the Korean Contemporary Arts, LTD

(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Riverside Gallery presents a group exhibition by the Korean Contemporary Arts, LTD, titled, “Gratitude.” The exhibition will run from October 21-31, 2022. The exhibition will divide into two sections – Fine Art 1 will feature western paintings, watercolor paintings, installations, and sculptures, of 24 artists; Fine Art 2 will feature Korean traditional paintings, folk paintings, and calligraphy, of 10 artists.
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Studio Players presents "Destigmatized"

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players will present Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ukrainians In Exile Present New Theater Performance in New Brunswick

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Mothermotherland, created by Slovo. Theater Group, has two free performances in New Brunswick (October 26 and October 29). This is an original devised theater performance developed over 5 weeks by Ukrainians in exile with playwright Audrey Rose Dégez. The performance is based on the artists’ personal experiences, the war in Ukraine, and takes inspiration from Mykoly Khyvylovy’s 1924 novella I am (a Romantic), where the head of the local Cheka, a communist law enforcement agency, must decide whether or not to sentence his mother to death in the name of the ideals of the Commune.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Two new visual art exhibits at MPAC showcase local artists in group and individual shows

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is presenting new group and individual visual art exhibits in its two galleries through November 29. “Out of the Blue” is a multi-media group show by New Jersey Art Association which runs in MPAC’s Art Upstairs Gallery. “Collective Memory” is a mixed-media exhibit by Rosalind Nzinga Vaughn-Nichol, which runs in MPAC’s Starlight Gallery.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors

The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Squeezing JFK Airport on to the Small Stage at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, Taxi Stands Included

The actress on stage in the play Her Portmanteau at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick picks up the telephone to discover that her sister, whom she has not seen in years, has arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, and is waiting for her to pick her up. The actress in the apartment hangs up the phone and walks upstairs on a hidden staircase. The lighting downstairs goes dark and the lighting upstairs is turned on to reveal, in all of its noisy glory, JFK Airport. She is suddenly in front of a set of airport elevators and the top half of the stage looks just like JFK Airport. I could not believe my eyes. The airport is nearly 5,000 acres in size and there it was in front of me, re-created on this tiny stage. I never saw anything like it.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Hamilton Street Gallery presents "Red Hot Extremism"

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Hamilton Street Gallery is hosting a new exhibition entitled “Red Hot Extremism” that will run from October 22nd until December 8th. The show features 26 artists working in a variety of styles and media in addition to their creative interpretations, making this an outstanding and thought provoking exhibit.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Entrepreneur Chris Rosica Speaks at Rutgers Newark, Donates 100 Copies of His First Book

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The President of Rosica Communications, Chris Rosica, was a featured speaker at Rutgers-Newark, addressing dozens of students from the university’s Marketing & Management Society meeting. Rosica shared insights on authenticity and how it impacts storytelling, crisis communications, cause marketing, positioning, and branding. All Society members received copies of Rosica’s first book, The Authentic Brand. In addition, he donated 100 copies of this timeless marketing book to Rutgers.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJ Stars Shine at Teaneck International Film Festival

(TEANECK) -- “It’s worth noting,” says Teaneck International Film Festival Executive Director Jeremy Lentz, “that in the year of Roevember, there are six women with connections to Bergen County communities - including Teaneck and other near-by towns - who are involved with films that we are showing this year.”
TEANECK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy