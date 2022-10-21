Apple Butter Festival stirs up fun in Roscoe Village

COSHOCTON − A long running signature event for Coshocton returned with the 51st annual Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival in Roscoe Village Friday to Sunday.

The event features musical entertainment, vendors, tours of the historical recreation of a canal era town, costumed interpreters, canal royalty pageants and more. Roscoe Village reports an average of 10,000 people come to the festival annually over the three days.

Throughout the three-day event attendees can shop from a variety of artisans and crafters, celebrates the sights, sounds and scents of autumn, and listen to the tunes of bluegrass and music from days gone-by while strolling the streets. The eerie Spirit of Roscoe tours and canal boat ride will be available, as well as children’s activities.

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with tickets $8 at the gate. The main stage will feature the Lewis Pride Band from 10:15 to 11 a.m. and 12:15 to 1 p.m., Chestnut Ridge from 11:15 a.m. to noon and 1:15 to 2 p.m. and Cedar Valley Cloggers from 2:15 to 3 p.m. The Mayor's Promenade featuring canal royalty and others in traditional garb is 3:15 to 4 p.m.

Business owners and others affiliated with Roscoe Village said the event is a great way to bring people into Coshocton County. While many vendors and performances are from out of town, several are local.

Brad Fuller and his wife, Cathy, co-own Good Boy Bakery, a dog treat store, in Roscoe Village. Along with having the store open, Brad is running a tented kiosk on the street in front of the shop. As president of the Roscoe Village Business Association, Brad said the festival is a great driving force, especially as there aren't any empty storefronts in Roscoe Village right now.

"It gives other people an opportunity to come to the village and setup what they have, put out their wares, not just the shops. And it gives our customers the opportunity to shop and experience a lot more things with the crafts and food," he said. "We have several people who come from out of town, not just at festival time, but who come to see us and Roscoe Village, because they like our treats. So it's wonderful to have that wide customer base."

Alan Myers made apple butter in the traditional manner in a cooper kettle over an open fire in front of Medbery Marketplace. While the process is simple, he said you have to watch for various issues like getting your fire too smoky.

"It's kind of a tedious process and a lot of it is for show," he said. "But, making it is kind of tricky and I've been known to do it wrong."

His wife, Jan Myers, who works for Junction Enterprises which operates Medbery Marketplace, said they felt it was important to keep the apple butter making portion of the festival alive and are happy to work with the Roscoe Village Foundation on that.

"I've been talking to people and many said it's just a tradition, they've been coming here for decades. It's so important to our community to bring in tourists from all over," Jan said of the festival. "It's a great way for the foundation to bring in some funds, but it's also great for all the local businesses here and the vendors who come in from all over."

Mary McMullen of Coshocton is an online retailer with Bisubius's Blessings . She makes a variety of handsewn clothes and jewelry and home décor out of resin. With Halloween right around the corner, McMullen had a variety of capelets, cloaks and witches hats on display as a festival vendor.

McMullen and her family moved back to Coshocton from Columbus in 2014. At that time, she said the event felt a bit down, but it's really on the rise again with the number and variety of activities and vendors.

"It's been nice to see it grow more and more again every year to what it was when I was growing up," she said. "It's been great the last few years to see it robust again."

A Jingle and Mingle shopping event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov.12 and the annual holiday candle lightings will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 at the main stage. For more information on Roscoe Village and future events, go to roscoevillage.com or call 740-622.7644.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Apple Butter Festival stirs up fun in Roscoe Village