#1 Wayne State College Falls In Five, First Loss Of Season
MARSHALL, MN – Saturday afternoon showcased a top five NCAA Division II volleyball NSIC match. From the PE Gym in Marshall, Minnesota, #1 Wayne State College visited #5 Southwest Minnesota State. The host Mustangs took the match in five and won with scores of 27-25, 20-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13....
Wisner Residents Respond To Fire Evacuation Notice
UPDATE 9:15pm – 10/23/2022. Wisner, NE – The town of Wisner was evacuated late Sunday afternoon as a result of one of several wildfires in Cuming County. Residents of Wisner were advised to evacuate to the Beemer Ballroom or the Pilger Community Center. Highway 275 at the 275/15...
Grant Funding To Assist City of Wayne With Trail Expansion Along HWY 35
WAYNE – Just over two million dollars has been awarded in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for projects including a hike/bike trail, a senior center and street improvements. According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, one of the five communities listed was the City...
