ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 17

relay
3d ago

You’ll never get a Democrat to admit it but I can guarantee you they are suffering the same as the rest of us. And they will vote red but not tell anybody. and when the red wave comes they sit there and complain and argue but feel relieved that the Democrats are out of power

Reply(3)
4
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll

The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again […]
OHIO STATE
WOUB

What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year’s US Senate race in Ohio

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKSU) – In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Just a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a strict six-week ban went into effect, Democrats called for abortion to be legal in Ohio in a rally at the Statehouse. Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

"Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism," group says

Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where they are warning about, and telling people of faith to confront, what they consider to be the dangers of something called Christian Nationalism and its influence on US politics. Christian Nationalism is the...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Early voting higher in Ohio than in 2018

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – More Ohioans have requested absentee ballots and voted early in person as of the close of business Tuesday than at the same point in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced. “While not a significant increase over the same point...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy