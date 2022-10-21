ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence

A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.The development comes...
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home

At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.”  The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
Harvey Weinstein to stand trial for a second time

Harvey Weinstein's second sexual assault trial is set to begin Monday. The disgraced Hollywood kingpin is already serving his 23-year sentence following his first trial. Dozens of his alleged victims say that Judgement Day is overdue for a serial predator. Mark Strassmann has more.
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy playing the conniving Beverley Leslie on "Will & Grace" and became a social media sensation during the pandemic, died Monday after he crashed his car into a tree in Hollywood, his agent said. "The world is definitely a much darker...
Kevin Spacey Trial Goes To Jury After Defense’s Closing Argument Calls Bedroom Floor Plan “The Star Witness”

UPDATED, 12:20 PM: The civil trial in Anthony Rapp’s $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against Kevin Spacey is in the hands of the jury. In her closing argument, defense attorney Jennifer Keller revisited the lack of a separate bedroom in Spacey’s studio apartment, a room where Rapp alleges he was sexually assaulted by the two-time Oascar winner in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Keller, who has recovered from a bout with Covid that threatened to disrupt the trial last week, called the Manhattan apartment’s floor plan “the star witness” in the case. Related Story Danny Masterson Rape Trial Gets Increasingly Graphic As Jane...
Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Can Testify at L.A. Trial

One of Harvey Weinstein’s former assistants can testify in the former producer’s sex-crimes trial in Los Angeles, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Judge Lisa B. Lench decided that Rowena Chiu’s testimony as an uncharged witness would be more “probative” than “prejudicial” as the prosecution worked to establish a pattern of predatory behavior by Weinstein. Chiu has previously spoken out about her allegations against Weinstein, saying that he attempted to rape her when she was a Miramax assistant in 1998. After telling her colleague about the incident, Chiu said, the pair escalated the issue and were ultimately pressured into signing a DNA and receiving a monetary settlement. Read it at Variety
