Read full article on original website
Related
Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology
A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
How Mel Gibson Has Now Been Roped Into Harvey Weinstein's Upcoming Rape Trial
After a recent hearing, Mel Gibson has been pulled into Harvey Weinstein's upcoming rape trial.
EW.com
Kevin Spacey testifies that he didn't come out as gay because of his 'neo-Nazi' father
While taking the stand to deny allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances toward an underage Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey told jurors Monday that his "white supremacist and neo-Nazi" father made him reluctant to live openly as a gay man. Testifying for the first time in the $40 million civil...
'Superfly' actor Kaalan Walker sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for rapes
A jury found Kaalan Walker guilty in April on several counts of rape and assault. A judge sentenced the actor to 50 years to life in prison.
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday
Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence
A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.The development comes...
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
Some Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial Say They Have Never Heard Of #MeToo
“Never heard of it before," one potential male juror said when asked about the #MeToo movement.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
In Danny Masterson rape trial, woman testifies the actor choked her
A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night when she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her. She is the first of three women who say Masterson raped them to testify during his Los Angeles trial....
Gooding Jr. avoids jail in touching case, angering accusers
NEW YORK (AP) — As Cuba Gooding Jr.’s forcible touching case faded to black Thursday with no jail time for the movie star, some of the dozens of women who have accused him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior criticized the outcome as a slap on the wrist — and a slap in the face.
Harvey Weinstein to stand trial for a second time
Harvey Weinstein's second sexual assault trial is set to begin Monday. The disgraced Hollywood kingpin is already serving his 23-year sentence following his first trial. Dozens of his alleged victims say that Judgement Day is overdue for a serial predator. Mark Strassmann has more.
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy playing the conniving Beverley Leslie on "Will & Grace" and became a social media sensation during the pandemic, died Monday after he crashed his car into a tree in Hollywood, his agent said. "The world is definitely a much darker...
Kevin Spacey Trial Goes To Jury After Defense’s Closing Argument Calls Bedroom Floor Plan “The Star Witness”
UPDATED, 12:20 PM: The civil trial in Anthony Rapp’s $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against Kevin Spacey is in the hands of the jury. In her closing argument, defense attorney Jennifer Keller revisited the lack of a separate bedroom in Spacey’s studio apartment, a room where Rapp alleges he was sexually assaulted by the two-time Oascar winner in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Keller, who has recovered from a bout with Covid that threatened to disrupt the trial last week, called the Manhattan apartment’s floor plan “the star witness” in the case. Related Story Danny Masterson Rape Trial Gets Increasingly Graphic As Jane...
‘Scrubs’ Writer Eric Weinberg Deemed Potential ‘Serial Rapist’ by Judge, Denied Bail and Hauled Off to Jail
Eric Weinberg, the former “Scrubs” and “Californication” executive producer and writer accused of raping possibly dozens of women by luring them to his Los Feliz family home for photo shoots, pleaded not guilty but will be held without bail until his next court date in November, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Can Testify at L.A. Trial
One of Harvey Weinstein’s former assistants can testify in the former producer’s sex-crimes trial in Los Angeles, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Judge Lisa B. Lench decided that Rowena Chiu’s testimony as an uncharged witness would be more “probative” than “prejudicial” as the prosecution worked to establish a pattern of predatory behavior by Weinstein. Chiu has previously spoken out about her allegations against Weinstein, saying that he attempted to rape her when she was a Miramax assistant in 1998. After telling her colleague about the incident, Chiu said, the pair escalated the issue and were ultimately pressured into signing a DNA and receiving a monetary settlement. Read it at Variety
NBC News
523K+
Followers
58K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1