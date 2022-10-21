Read full article on original website
George Frost
4d ago
And tell me again why I’m paying school taxes when I don’t have any children and I still pay school taxes and now the parish can’t get the kids home huh
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
WAPT
Two tractor-trailers collide, blocking traffic for hours
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A crash on I-55 early Tuesday morning tied up traffic for several hours. The crash, which was reported about 2 a.m., involved two tractor-trailers. One was a FedEx truck headed to Baton Rouge with packages. The collision happened in the southbound lanes between the Sowell...
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
wbrz.com
18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Prairieville Tuesday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting in Ascension Parish that left an 18-year-old dead and another injured Tuesday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA 42. Deputies said two...
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
brproud.com
APSO identifies 18-year-old killed in morning Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A morning shooting in Prairieville left one person dead and another injured. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim killed as Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Deputies responded to a shooting at 8 a.m. on John Broussard Road where two people were reportedly...
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
brproud.com
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
brproud.com
Person hit, killed while walking in road in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was struck and killed by a car in Livingston Parish on Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a reported crash at North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane around 10 p.m. James Brewer, 37, was walking on the road toward North Chapel Road when he was hit. Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
wbrz.com
Former Slidell priest arrested for molestation of a juvenile for the second time
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A priest who was arrested in 2020 was arrested again Tuesday after a second victim came forward and alleged sexual abuse. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a victim who is now an adult alleged Priest Patrick Wattingy sexually abused him when he was an elementary student at a Covington Catholic school.
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
Pedestrian killed in Livingston Parish crash, authorities say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, according to authorities. They say the crash happened around 10 p.m. near the area of North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane. According to authorities, James Brandon Brewer,...
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
Police in Slidell received a peculiar call over the weekend when someone reported a fight involving an assault with a sandwich after a restaurant interaction went south.
wbrz.com
People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets
BATON ROUGE - The streets in Azalea Lakes are spotted with what looks like oil spots. Barry Boudreaux pointed them out in front of his driveway, next door and down the street from his house on Lake Iris Avenue. "It's either oil or transmission fluid, you can drive all these...
wbrz.com
Plaquemine parks closed as city tries to clean up after vandals
PLAQUEMINE - City parks in Plaquemine could stay closed for weeks after a "very costly" wave of vandalism targeting public property. Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. announced Tuesday that city-operated parks will be closed while officials try to replace destroyed security cameras at those properties, which could take two to three weeks. The city said footage captured on those cameras had helped identify the vandals responsible.
wbrz.com
Vandalism issues in Plaquemine; two juveniles arrested for setting cars on fire
PLAQUEMINE - After vandals hit three of Plaquemine's city parks over the weekend, two juveniles were arrested for their role in the crimes. The City of Plaquemine said the two juveniles set two vehicles on fire that were presumably wrecked, but were used for Plaquemine and Iberville firefighter training on how to get someone out of a wrecked vehicle safely.
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
wbrz.com
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
