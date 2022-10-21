ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

radioresultsnetwork.com

Wells Lioness Donates To Escanaba After-School Program

The Wells Lioness has donated to the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center After School Program. The After School Program started back up on October 3, 2022, since being shut down due to Covid and lack of staff since March 2020. Recreation Director Kim Peterson stated, “The After School Program has been running for a couple of weeks and there are currently 87 students registered. Students in 4th to 12th grades can come and utilize the facility from Monday to Friday 2:30 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
ESCANABA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Menominee/Marinette Healthy Youth Coalition Gets $50,000 Grant

The “Healthy Youth Coalition (HYC) of Marinette & Menominee Counties” was recently awarded $50,000 from the Provident Health Foundation Spring grant cycle to help assist with our alcohol and other drug prevention projects and events in the schools and community. Provident Health Foundation also granted “Communities that Care...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Chimney fire grows to deadly house fire in U.P.

MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a chimney fire spread into a home in the Upper Peninsula over the weekend, officials said. The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched Friday, Oct. 21, to a possible chimney fire at 511 West Magnetic Street, WLUC reports. Upon arrival, firefighters found the situation had escalated to a structure fire on the first floor of a two-story house.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

WLUC

UPDATE: Jury trial begins for Ishpeming man charged with murder in Alger County

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial, in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former roommate Timothy Mozader, who was found dead in his apartment in May 2019. On Tuesday, Marquette assistant prosecuting attorney Jenna Nelson addressed the jury for the prosecution’s opening statement.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Police department provides update on missing Fremont family

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Fremont Police Department has provided an update on a family that has reportedly gone missing. Anthony and Sezuette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon and Noah, were reported as missing after family members had not seen or heard from them since Sunday, Oct. 16.
FREMONT, MI
UPMATTERS

One person dead in Marquette house fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead after a house fire at 511 W Magnetic Street Friday evening. Marquette City Fire Department says that it was coming from the first floor of a two-story house. First Due engine reported fire on the first floor of a two-story residence. A three-man crew made entry with a 1.75” attack line and got a good knock down on the fire.
MARQUETTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station

FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
GULLIVER, MI
WLUC

2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
GLADSTONE, MI
WLUC

Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
MARQUETTE, MI
MLive

Loose roof rack kills Colorado man in Upper Peninsula crash

MUNISING, MI -- A 31-year-old Colorado man was killed Sunday afternoon when an oncoming vehicle’s roof rack came loose and struck him. Michigan State Police identified the man as Matthew Morgrette. Morgrette was driving with his wife, who troopers say was uninjured when the roof rack pierced through their vehicle’s windshield and fatally struck Morgrette.
MUNISING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

WLUC

Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Wisconsin after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Iron and Dickinson counties on Monday afternoon. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report around 3:00 p.m....
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Woman Dies After Crashing Car In Westwood Mall Parking Lot

A Negaunee woman has died after having a medical condition that led to her crashing her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot Monday night. Marquette County Sheriffs Deputies say the call came in at 6:44 Monday night. Deputies say the 37-year-old woman had a medical emergency when she crashed her car into the curb. She was rushed to UP Health System-Marquette by ambulance, but died from her medical situation.
NEGAUNEE, MI

