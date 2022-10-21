The Wells Lioness has donated to the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center After School Program. The After School Program started back up on October 3, 2022, since being shut down due to Covid and lack of staff since March 2020. Recreation Director Kim Peterson stated, “The After School Program has been running for a couple of weeks and there are currently 87 students registered. Students in 4th to 12th grades can come and utilize the facility from Monday to Friday 2:30 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO