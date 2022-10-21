Read full article on original website
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Lakers News: LeBron James Chastised For Role In Russell Westbrook Deal By ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith
As we have discussed multiple times just today, $47.1 million starting point guard Russell Westbrook has been absolutely brutal during your Los Angeles Lakers' 0-3 kickoff to the 2022-23 regular season. View the original article to see embedded media. Around the basketball and sports media landscape, a lot of talking...
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 help OKC top short-handed Clippers
There was no celebration for the Oklahoma City Thunder after earning their first win of the season in four tries. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the Thunder defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said the players are more concerned with...
Lakers News: Ex-Laker Nick Young Has Piping Hot Take About L.A.’s 2020 Title-Winning Team
Retired journeyman shooting guard Nick Young has weighed in with a piping hot take about how well Russell Westbrook, your Los Angeles Lakers' current starting point guard, could fit in with Lakers clubs of the recent past. View the original article to see embedded media. Young, as you'll no doubt...
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Believes Tobias Harris Deserves More Credit
The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Indiana Pacers on Monday night for their fourth outing of the year. Going into the matchup, the Sixers were 0-3 with losses against the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the Sixers being winless, the Indiana Pacers knew they were going...
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99
Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Lakers News: How Rival Teams Perceive The Lakers Right Now
Your Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade. They know it, and so does everybody else. The team boasts two incredibly appetizing future first-round draft picks available to flip this year in its 2027 and 2029 firsts. Given how bad the team looks now with All-NBA forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis in relatively fine form (though no longer in their primes, it would appear), one could reasonably expect the team to be pretty darn bad five and seven years from now.
Kevin Garnett: This is Steph Curry’s Era, Not LeBron’s
View the original article to see embedded media. Fresh off his fourth championship in the last eight seasons, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is having another great start to the new season. He and his team are determined to repeat last year's title, and continue expanding upon what has been one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history.
Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins Playing Best Basketball of Career
View the original article to see embedded media. Andrew Wiggins has been one of the brightest spots for the Golden State Warriors in this early season. So much so, that he's earned some tremendous praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "This is the best I've ever seen Wiggs," Kerr said....
Paul Reed Remains Ready to do ‘Dirty Work’ for 76ers
The backup center position was all the talk in the offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. With Paul Reed, Charles Bassey, and Montrezl Harrell battling it out in the offseason for minutes behind Joel Embiid, many were curious as to who would win over the spot as the five-time All-Star’s backup.
Broncos’ Defense is Elite? Examining the Analytics
No one will try to argue that the Denver Broncos' defense is bad. However, there is a legitimate question about how good of a unit it really is. Are the Broncos truly a top-five unit in the NFL or top-10? Based on Football Outsiders' DVOA, the Broncos have a top-five...
Chubb, Hackett Address Rampant Broncos Trade Rumors
As the nosediving 2-5 Broncos — bereft of draft capital — surely weigh the possibility of conducting a fire sale at the Nov. 1 trade deadline, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb acknowledged that he could be swept up in the winds of change. "Yeah, I heard about [the trade...
Broncos Biggest Studs & Duds in 16-9 Loss to Jets
It's the same story, just a different week, as the Denver Broncos again fielded arguably the best defense in the NFL, with an offense that might be the worst in the league. Despite having a backup quarterback, the Broncos looked almost identical to the previous six games offensively, and the coaching decisions were, again, highly questionable as the New York Jets emerged victorious on Sunday, 16-9.
