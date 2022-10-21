ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Twitter dismisses reports of mass layoffs, tells employees they are 'rumors'

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gp5cQ_0ii3xWXm00

Twitter ' s legal team dismissed recent reports that Elon Musk intended to lay off the majority of Twitter's staff as the company approaches the finalization of its deal with the billionaire.

Twitter's legal counsel addressed employees in a Friday email about recent reports that Musk intended to let off 75% of Twitter's staff upon his final acquisition of the company before the Oct. 28 deadline. The company dismissed the claims outright and implored employees to wait for official word from the company before concerning themselves with such claims.

"Please know, as we get closer to deal close, there will continue to be tons of public rumors and speculation," Sean Edgett, Twitter's general counsel, said in an email, according to NBC News .

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS SECURITY REVIEWS FOR MUSK TWITTER AND STARLINK DEALS

"First, we do not have any confirmation of the buyer's plans following close and recommend not following rumors or leaked documents but rather wait for facts from us and the buyer directly," Edgett added. The counsel noted that Twitter had engaged in "targeted cost savings discussions and planning" earlier in 2022 but that the discussions ended when Musk and Twitter signed a deal in April. Twitter executives have not discussed any additional plans regarding company-wide layoffs.

Musk reportedly shared plans with prospective investors expressing a desire to cut Twitter's workforce by 75%, according to documents acquired by the Washington Post . While Twitter has denied these plans, employees have already begun to leave the company due to distrust in leadership and concerns about Musk's vision for the company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Twitter and Musk have until Oct. 28 to finalize the purchase after Musk agreed to end his legal battle with the company in early October, or else risk a necessary appearance in trial to complete the purchase.

Musk is also facing pressure from federal regulators. The Biden administration is considering whether to review Musk's Twitter deal over concerns about foreign funders.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home

At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.”  The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
248K+
Followers
71K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy