Michigan State

State Senator District 26: Dan Wilson

Please write a short introduction about yourself. "My name is Dan Wilson, and I’m the DFL candidate for State Senate here in the 26th District. I grew up in southwest Minnesota and graduated from Winona State University with a BS in biology and a minor in philosophy. After college, I lived in the Winona Catholic Worker house for years, where I helped people find housing, treatment, access to food, and helped provide emergency shelter when needed. I also spent two years in Arizona doing humanitarian relief work. Now I live with my spouse and young daughter on our farm north of Rushford, where I custom graze dairy cows."
MINNESOTA STATE
GOP tries for legislative supermajority

GOP and Democrat insiders agree Republicans pining for a supermajority have a mostly clear path in the Senate, but winning 66 Assembly seats is a much bigger lift. Panelists at a WisPolitics.com luncheon at the Madison Club Tuesday said picking up the five Assembly seats to reach a two-thirds majority — even with new maps that improve the GOP’s chances — will be a much harder task than netting one seat in the Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Pol, Larson competing in Porter, LaPorte counties to represent Indiana Senate District 4

Voters living in northern Porter County and northwest LaPorte County won't find Karen Tallian's name on their ballots this year for the first time in nearly two decades. Instead, the retired senator's endorsed successor, state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, is competing against Republican former Porter County Councilman Jeff Larson, of Chesterton, for the opportunity to represent Indiana Senate District 4 — which gave up Wheeler and took in all of Michigan City last year as part of the state's once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

