'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Guide to Elections: U.S. Senate Race and Redistricting
Republican John Kennedy is seeking his second term in office and Louisiana Governor, Edwards vetoed the map created by Republicans because the map didn’t create a second Black majority district.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State Senator District 26: Dan Wilson
Please write a short introduction about yourself. "My name is Dan Wilson, and I’m the DFL candidate for State Senate here in the 26th District. I grew up in southwest Minnesota and graduated from Winona State University with a BS in biology and a minor in philosophy. After college, I lived in the Winona Catholic Worker house for years, where I helped people find housing, treatment, access to food, and helped provide emergency shelter when needed. I also spent two years in Arizona doing humanitarian relief work. Now I live with my spouse and young daughter on our farm north of Rushford, where I custom graze dairy cows."
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP tries for legislative supermajority
GOP and Democrat insiders agree Republicans pining for a supermajority have a mostly clear path in the Senate, but winning 66 Assembly seats is a much bigger lift. Panelists at a WisPolitics.com luncheon at the Madison Club Tuesday said picking up the five Assembly seats to reach a two-thirds majority — even with new maps that improve the GOP’s chances — will be a much harder task than netting one seat in the Senate.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pol, Larson competing in Porter, LaPorte counties to represent Indiana Senate District 4
Voters living in northern Porter County and northwest LaPorte County won't find Karen Tallian's name on their ballots this year for the first time in nearly two decades. Instead, the retired senator's endorsed successor, state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, is competing against Republican former Porter County Councilman Jeff Larson, of Chesterton, for the opportunity to represent Indiana Senate District 4 — which gave up Wheeler and took in all of Michigan City last year as part of the state's once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries.
