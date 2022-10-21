Please write a short introduction about yourself. "My name is Dan Wilson, and I’m the DFL candidate for State Senate here in the 26th District. I grew up in southwest Minnesota and graduated from Winona State University with a BS in biology and a minor in philosophy. After college, I lived in the Winona Catholic Worker house for years, where I helped people find housing, treatment, access to food, and helped provide emergency shelter when needed. I also spent two years in Arizona doing humanitarian relief work. Now I live with my spouse and young daughter on our farm north of Rushford, where I custom graze dairy cows."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO