ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: Wide-Open Mike Evans Drops Potential Touchdown From Tom Brady

Watch: Wide-open Mike Evans drops potential touchdown from Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Nothing is going right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense – even their best players. Tom Brady and Co. had a chance to turn that around early in their Week 7 contest...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Philadelphia

Report: NFL Reviewing Interaction Between Mike Evans, Officials

Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye. The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Philadelphia

How Tom Brady Fared in Buccaneers' Week 7 Loss Vs. Panthers

Here’s how Tom Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 7 loss vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Consider it panic time for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team has dropped consecutive games as a considerable favorite. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, Tampa Bay squandered a chance to turn things around with a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Inferior Quarterbacks Outplay Stars

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los...
NBC Philadelphia

Top Wide Receiver Targets to Monitor at 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

Top wide receiver targets to monitor at 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off NFL trade season in a major way when they went all-in on Christian McCaffrey. The team sent four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers and got one...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Jakobi Meyers Gives Honest Take on Mac Jones' Playing Time in Patriots' Loss

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe.
NBC Philadelphia

Bill Burr Laughs Off ‘Nightmare' Interview With Manning Brothers

Bill Burr laughs off ‘nightmare’ interview with Manning brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There wasn’t anything to smile about for Boston sports fans on Monday, between the Patriots’ loss to the Bears and the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls. But one bright spot...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Philadelphia

Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8

Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Philadelphia

Dolphins Get Win Over Steelers on NBC's Sunday Night Football in Tua's Return

The Miami Dolphins marked the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a fashion their fans would both love and hate: jumping out to a big lead and holding on at the end. Miami (4-3) jumped out to a double-digit lead and used its defense to seal a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, breaking a three-game losing streak in front of a sellout crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Why Philadelphia Adopted ‘Dancing on My Own' as Its Unofficial Anthem

Why Philadelphia adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as its unofficial anthem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Eagles are currently enjoying a bye week after coasting to a 6-0 start behind the electric performance of Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Flyers opened their season winning four of their five first games. Perhaps the most surprising twist in the Philadelphia sports stratosphere is the 76ers, arguably considered Philadelphia’s best chance at a championship this summer, having dropped their first three games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Mailbag: Should We Expect a Deadline Trade?

Eagles mailbag: Should we expect a deadline trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles return from their Week 7 bye, we’ve been diving into the mailbag with Part 1 on Monday. And now Part 2:. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy