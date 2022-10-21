Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Watch: Wide-Open Mike Evans Drops Potential Touchdown From Tom Brady
Watch: Wide-open Mike Evans drops potential touchdown from Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Nothing is going right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense – even their best players. Tom Brady and Co. had a chance to turn that around early in their Week 7 contest...
Report: NFL Reviewing Interaction Between Mike Evans, Officials
Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye. The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two...
How Tom Brady Fared in Buccaneers' Week 7 Loss Vs. Panthers
Here’s how Tom Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 7 loss vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Consider it panic time for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team has dropped consecutive games as a considerable favorite. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, Tampa Bay squandered a chance to turn things around with a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Inferior Quarterbacks Outplay Stars
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los...
Top Wide Receiver Targets to Monitor at 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
Top wide receiver targets to monitor at 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off NFL trade season in a major way when they went all-in on Christian McCaffrey. The team sent four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers and got one...
Jakobi Meyers Gives Honest Take on Mac Jones' Playing Time in Patriots' Loss
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe.
Report: Jets Running Back Breece Hall Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season
Report: Jets RB Breece Hall suffers torn ACL before game vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets beat the Denver Broncos in Week 7 to improve to 5-2, but they lost a critical piece of their offense. Rookie running back Breece Hall suffered a knee...
Bill Burr Laughs Off ‘Nightmare' Interview With Manning Brothers
Bill Burr laughs off ‘nightmare’ interview with Manning brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There wasn’t anything to smile about for Boston sports fans on Monday, between the Patriots’ loss to the Bears and the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls. But one bright spot...
Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
Dolphins Get Win Over Steelers on NBC's Sunday Night Football in Tua's Return
The Miami Dolphins marked the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a fashion their fans would both love and hate: jumping out to a big lead and holding on at the end. Miami (4-3) jumped out to a double-digit lead and used its defense to seal a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, breaking a three-game losing streak in front of a sellout crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.
Why Philadelphia Adopted ‘Dancing on My Own' as Its Unofficial Anthem
Why Philadelphia adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as its unofficial anthem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Eagles are currently enjoying a bye week after coasting to a 6-0 start behind the electric performance of Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Flyers opened their season winning four of their five first games. Perhaps the most surprising twist in the Philadelphia sports stratosphere is the 76ers, arguably considered Philadelphia’s best chance at a championship this summer, having dropped their first three games.
Watch: Giants Defense Makes Goal Line Stand Vs. Jaguars for Last-Second Win
The Giants are officially making a statement this season. The red and blue are sitting at 6-1 for the first time in 14 years after earning a tight 23-17 victory over Jacksonville during their Week 7 matchup. The last play said it all. After a nice throw from Jags QB...
Eagles Mailbag: Should We Expect a Deadline Trade?
Eagles mailbag: Should we expect a deadline trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles return from their Week 7 bye, we’ve been diving into the mailbag with Part 1 on Monday. And now Part 2:. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4...
