Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford official resigns to become town's new equity coordinator

WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Race for CT’s 5th Congressional District

(WFSB) - As we move closer to November’s election, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you learn more about who they are. Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is the western part of the state, spanning across parts of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. It’s considered a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion

“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health

In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
MONSON, MA
Daily Voice

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker From Springfield

Search crews are working to locate a western Massachusetts man following his disappearance at a lake near New York's Capital Region. Hampden County resident Frederick Mayock, age 47, of Springfield, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Canadarago Lake, located about 52 miles west of Schenectady.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate

Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT

