WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO