Philadelphia, PA

Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline

Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KENS 5

Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Feared To Have Suffered Significant Injury

The Dallas Cowboys got a big win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, but it likely came at a cost. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys fear that cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a lisfranc injury while making an interception in the fourth quarter. Lewis is going to have...
Wyoming News

Seahawks get 'good report' on injured WR DK Metcalf

There was nothing season-ending about the knee injury that forced Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to leave the game Sunday, which was confirmed Monday by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll said the "great report" the team received on Monday did show an issue with the patellar tendon. NFL Network reported Metcalf would begin rehab, while Carroll said Metcalf wants to be on the field for Wednesday's practice in preparation for a home date with the New York Giants (6-1) in Week 8. ...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Daily Advertiser

Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss

Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy

Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 Cowboys takeaways from Week 7 win vs. Lions as Dak Prescott shines

The Dallas Cowboys Week 7 win against Detroit Lions was most notable for featuring the return of Dak Prescott. The franchise quarterback hadn’t played since Week 1, and after a solid relief effort by Cooper Rush, some questioned if the backup game manager was better for the team than the returning star. In the Cowboys-Lions game, Prescott proved that he can win games by relying on running and defense and that it is better to have the more talented players on the field. That’s just one of the Cowboys takeaways from Week 7. Here are a few more things we learned.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win

After the first half of the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Houston Texans, it looked like the door was open for the Raiders to disappoint against an inferior opponent. The Raiders entered the fourth quarter down by three points, but the teams star running back wouldn't be denied in their quest for a comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins

The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
GREEN BAY, WI

