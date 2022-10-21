Read full article on original website
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce Dances With Phillie Phanatic, Chugs Beer at NLCS
WATCH: Kelce dances with Phanatic, pounds a beer at NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What's a local legend to do when his undefeated football team is on a bye?. Dance with the big green goof of a baseball mascot during a magical playoff run, of course. Eagles center...
Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline
Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
Yardbarker
Phillies' Bryce Harper had fiery message after big hit in Game 4
Bryce Harper was so hyped up after delivering a big hit during a high-scoring Game 4 of the NLCS Saturday between his Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. Harper was batting with a 1-2 count in the bottom of the fifth with a...
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
KENS 5
Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
Cowboys Defense Feared To Have Suffered Significant Injury
The Dallas Cowboys got a big win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, but it likely came at a cost. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys fear that cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a lisfranc injury while making an interception in the fourth quarter. Lewis is going to have...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'personally chose the Lions' as the team to come back against
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is making his return to the field in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. It will be the first game for Prescott since he injured his thumb in the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. The fact Prescott is making his return in...
Seahawks get 'good report' on injured WR DK Metcalf
There was nothing season-ending about the knee injury that forced Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to leave the game Sunday, which was confirmed Monday by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll said the "great report" the team received on Monday did show an issue with the patellar tendon. NFL Network reported Metcalf would begin rehab, while Carroll said Metcalf wants to be on the field for Wednesday's practice in preparation for a home date with the New York Giants (6-1) in Week 8. ...
Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than a 0-2 start
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Yardbarker
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
Chargers DB JC Jackson was carted off field, initial reports are a dislocated kneecap
J.C. Jackson’s first season with the Los Angeles Chargers appears to be over. The Immokalee High graduate went to the ground with what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury while covering Marquise Goodwin late in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was carted off the field in an air...
Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss
Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel offers optimism about Ryan Tannehill's playing status
Mike Vrabel offered some optimism about Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's status Monday. Tannehill suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. After spending time in the medical tent Tannehill was able to return to the game, which the Titans won 19-10, but was in an orthopedic walking boot after the game. ...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy
Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
3 Cowboys takeaways from Week 7 win vs. Lions as Dak Prescott shines
The Dallas Cowboys Week 7 win against Detroit Lions was most notable for featuring the return of Dak Prescott. The franchise quarterback hadn’t played since Week 1, and after a solid relief effort by Cooper Rush, some questioned if the backup game manager was better for the team than the returning star. In the Cowboys-Lions game, Prescott proved that he can win games by relying on running and defense and that it is better to have the more talented players on the field. That’s just one of the Cowboys takeaways from Week 7. Here are a few more things we learned.
NBC Sports
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
Yardbarker
Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win
After the first half of the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Houston Texans, it looked like the door was open for the Raiders to disappoint against an inferior opponent. The Raiders entered the fourth quarter down by three points, but the teams star running back wouldn't be denied in their quest for a comeback.
Yardbarker
Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins
The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
