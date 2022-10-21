Early voting is now underway across Nevada until November 4th. More than 300,000 residents are registered to vote in Washoe County. All registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot unless they opted out more than 60 days prior to the election. Those mail-in ballots can be sent via U.S. Postal Service or dropped off at any vote center in Washoe County.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO