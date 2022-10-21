Read full article on original website
2news.com
State Agriculture Officials encourage horse health safety measures after rise of pigeon fever
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is encouraging horse owners to practice good horse health safety measures to mitigate the risk of disease as numbers of confirmed cases of pigeon fever rise in the fall. Year to date, the NDA Animal Disease Laboratory has confirmed 23 cases of pigeon fever,...
Early Voting Now Underway Across Nevada
Early voting is now underway across Nevada until November 4th. More than 300,000 residents are registered to vote in Washoe County. All registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot unless they opted out more than 60 days prior to the election. Those mail-in ballots can be sent via U.S. Postal Service or dropped off at any vote center in Washoe County.
PumpkinPalooza Kicks Off Saturday in Victorian Square
PumpkinPalooza returns to Victorian Square October 22-23, 2022 with games, contests, costumes and more!. Named a top 10 Fall Event by Food Network Magazine and the largest fall festival in Nevada by Only in Nevada, PumpkinPalooza is two full days of good old-fashioned family fun. Presented by Bill Pearce Motors,...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who've been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded...
Public Safety Outage Watch Ends For Lake Tahoe Areas
The Public Safety Outage Management event (PSOM) at Lake Tahoe and ridgeline sections of Carson City which began at 2:13 a.m. this morning ended today at 1:30 p.m. with all affected customers being restored safely. Original Story From October 21, 2022:. Based on current fire weather conditions forecast for areas...
