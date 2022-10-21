Cameron charged with damage to property

A Cameron man has been charged with criminal damage to property and failure to comply with an officer after a three-hour standoff in which police say he threatened them and himself.

Devin C. Baldwin, 27, was charged on Oct. 19 with felony criminal damage to property of more than $2,500 with a domestic abuse modifier, felony failure to comply with an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe said she received a call at approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 about a disorderly subject identified as Baldwin, who had a prior incident in which the Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team had responded because he had barricaded himself in a residence and discharged a firearm multiple times.

Wolfe requested the Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team to respond, and Cumberland Healthcare EMS staged in the area of the residence.

Wolf called the defendant’s mother, who owns the residence and said the defendant had ben drinking alcohol because she saw empty cans in the garbage. Before the mother called 911, Baldwin became upset with her and yelled at her to leave. She left in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Baldwin grabbed his mother’s eyeglasses off her face and threw them into the yard before she left and pounded on the window of her vehicle as she got in it to leave.

Officer Mackenzie Strohm with the Cumberland Police Department responded to the call at approximately 6:42 p.m. She saw Baldwin in the foyer area of the residence. He slammed the foyer door separating the residence from that area and yelled something she could not understand.

Cumberland Police Officer Anthony Brunner arrived and they approached the residence. Baldwin yelled something at the two officers Strohm said she could not understand and she drew her duty handgun in the low-ready position. She saw the defendant raise a knife and screwdriver, and he said he was going to kill himself. He then broke out one of the windows with his fist and stated, “I’m gonna [expletive] die tonight” and then he used his fist to break out another window.

Baldwin began throwing items out of the broken window toward the officers, saying, “You’re going to [expletive] die tonight. I am going to [expletive] die tonight.”

Strohm said she asked Baldwin to leave the residence multiple times but he did not comply.

Deputy Dustin Strenke of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department arrived. He and the two officers tried talking with Baldwin, but he continued to yell obscenities and say someone was going to die tonight.

The officers established a perimeter until the Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team arrived. It took Baldwin into custody at about 10:16 p.m., approximately three hours after officers initially responded to the residence.

When he had arrived at the scene, Brunner said Baldwin appeared to have either a screwdriver or a knife to his throat.

Strenke said when he arrived at approximately 6:57 p.m. he saw several occasions where the defendant went to a window and displayed a knife in this hand in a threatening manner while yelling and making comments about wanting to die.

After Baldwin was taken into custody, Wolfe and Officer Dylan Feiertag entered the residence to take photographs and estimate damages. Nearly every window was broken and items such as a coffee maker had been thrown through the windows.

Wolfe saw two 1.75 liter vodka bottles, which were empty and had blood all over them. A large kitchen knife was found in Baldwin’s bedroom and another was in the basement.

Wolfe estimated damages exceeded $4,000. She also smelled a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the defendant after he was taken into custody.

According to a news release on Oct. 17, officers were aware that Baldwin was on probation for a similar incident that occurred in 2020 involving him discharging a firearm. In that case, he was convicted of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer and battery to a law enforcement officer.

If convicted of criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, Baldwin faces a fine up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to 3½ years, or both. A conviction on failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody carries a fine up to $10,000, imprisonment up to 3½ years, or both.

Baldwin’s adjourned initial appearance has been set for Nov. 11. He remains jailed on a $2,000 cash bond.