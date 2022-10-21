ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, WI

Cameron charged with damage to property

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DL7EZ_0ii3w4ce00

A Cameron man has been charged with criminal damage to property and failure to comply with an officer after a three-hour standoff in which police say he threatened them and himself.

Devin C. Baldwin, 27, was charged on Oct. 19 with felony criminal damage to property of more than $2,500 with a domestic abuse modifier, felony failure to comply with an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe said she received a call at approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 about a disorderly subject identified as Baldwin, who had a prior incident in which the Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team had responded because he had barricaded himself in a residence and discharged a firearm multiple times.

Wolfe requested the Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team to respond, and Cumberland Healthcare EMS staged in the area of the residence.

Wolf called the defendant’s mother, who owns the residence and said the defendant had ben drinking alcohol because she saw empty cans in the garbage. Before the mother called 911, Baldwin became upset with her and yelled at her to leave. She left in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Baldwin grabbed his mother’s eyeglasses off her face and threw them into the yard before she left and pounded on the window of her vehicle as she got in it to leave.

Officer Mackenzie Strohm with the Cumberland Police Department responded to the call at approximately 6:42 p.m. She saw Baldwin in the foyer area of the residence. He slammed the foyer door separating the residence from that area and yelled something she could not understand.

Cumberland Police Officer Anthony Brunner arrived and they approached the residence. Baldwin yelled something at the two officers Strohm said she could not understand and she drew her duty handgun in the low-ready position. She saw the defendant raise a knife and screwdriver, and he said he was going to kill himself. He then broke out one of the windows with his fist and stated, “I’m gonna [expletive] die tonight” and then he used his fist to break out another window.

Baldwin began throwing items out of the broken window toward the officers, saying, “You’re going to [expletive] die tonight. I am going to [expletive] die tonight.”

Strohm said she asked Baldwin to leave the residence multiple times but he did not comply.

Deputy Dustin Strenke of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department arrived. He and the two officers tried talking with Baldwin, but he continued to yell obscenities and say someone was going to die tonight.

The officers established a perimeter until the Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team arrived. It took Baldwin into custody at about 10:16 p.m., approximately three hours after officers initially responded to the residence.

When he had arrived at the scene, Brunner said Baldwin appeared to have either a screwdriver or a knife to his throat.

Strenke said when he arrived at approximately 6:57 p.m. he saw several occasions where the defendant went to a window and displayed a knife in this hand in a threatening manner while yelling and making comments about wanting to die.

After Baldwin was taken into custody, Wolfe and Officer Dylan Feiertag entered the residence to take photographs and estimate damages. Nearly every window was broken and items such as a coffee maker had been thrown through the windows.

Wolfe saw two 1.75 liter vodka bottles, which were empty and had blood all over them. A large kitchen knife was found in Baldwin’s bedroom and another was in the basement.

Wolfe estimated damages exceeded $4,000. She also smelled a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the defendant after he was taken into custody.

According to a news release on Oct. 17, officers were aware that Baldwin was on probation for a similar incident that occurred in 2020 involving him discharging a firearm. In that case, he was convicted of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer and battery to a law enforcement officer.

If convicted of criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, Baldwin faces a fine up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to 3½ years, or both. A conviction on failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody carries a fine up to $10,000, imprisonment up to 3½ years, or both.

Baldwin’s adjourned initial appearance has been set for Nov. 11. He remains jailed on a $2,000 cash bond.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

VIDEO: Wisconsin driver arrested for DUI after dramatic crash

Newly released footage by the Eau Claire Police Department shows the moment a drunk driver crashed into multiple vehicles in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Saturday, October 15. According to the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation, ​it is illegal for a driver to operate a motor vehicle with a Blood/Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or greater. The […]
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23, 2022 around 2:34 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 north of 825th Street Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
UpNorthLive.com

'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
HANCOCK, MI
wearegreenbay.com

‘You’re going to die tonight’: Wisconsin man accused of threatening police during 3-hour standoff

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from northwestern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges following a standoff with police where he allegedly armed himself with knives. The Cumberland Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on October 16 around 6:45 p.m. The department was made aware of an intoxicated person at a residence in Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Rollover crash seriously injures 2 teenagers, alcohol possibly involved

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved

BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it responded around 10 pm for a vehicle rollover on County Road U, south of Dallas. An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man steals 511-thousand dollars, charged with fraud

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man is charged in federal court with a fraud scheme totaling more than half a million dollars. 43-year-old Robert Carter is charged with 17 counts of wire fraud, two counts of identity theft, and six counts of money laundering. He’s accused...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WDIO-TV

A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County

A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
PINE COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

North Branch woman found guilty of mistreating 11 horses

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. -- A 61-year-old North Branch woman is now awaiting sentencing later this year after being found guilty of animal cruelty. According to Chisago County court documents, Carmen Burth was charged in 2020 with depriving animals of necessary food, water and shelter - a misdemeanor. Last week, Burth was found guilty of the misdemeanor and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5. She could face up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, according to the charges document.  In November 2019, 11 horses were removed from Burth's rural property following an investigation by the...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
drydenwire.com

2022 Polk County EDC Award Winners Recognized

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- The Polk County Economic Development Corporation proudly hosted the 2022 Polk County Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at BrowTine Restaurant and Event Center in Amery. The Polk County EDC Awards Breakfast recognizes the economic and community contributions of local businesses. Due to Covid, the awards presentation had not been held in the last two years.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
707
Followers
843
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy