Calhoun Journal

October 21, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Something To Do Sundays are back! A local favorite, every 4th Sunday the city of Anniston will set up shop at one of their centers or out in the community, and provide the youth with educational fun, games, activities, and structure! This month, they will be at the South Highland Community Center (229 Allen Avenue Anniston, AL 36201) on Sunday, October 23rd (10/23/22) from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM!

The Something To Do days started with concerned community citizens coming together on one accord to offer our deserving youth a structured, yet fun-filled opportunity to play and learn!Be sure to bring your most recent #ReportCard! Rewards will be given to A & B Students!For more information contact our Parks & Recreation Department at: 256-236-8221.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

