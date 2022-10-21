ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Tim Burton says he probably won’t work for Disney again

(CNN) — Tim Burton is sounding off on his previous working relationship with Disney, saying he is unlikely to return to the company as a director in the future. The filmmaker attended the Lumiere Festival in France over the weekend, where he received the honorary Prix Lumière award. He spoke at a press conference on Saturday where he likened working for the company to the character Dumbo being trapped in “this horrible big circus.”
WISH-TV

‘The Toys that Built America’ returns for season two on History Channel

“The Toys That Built America” returns for a second season to continue chronicling the untold stories and rivalries that gave rise to the modern toy industry. Premiering Sunday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET on the “History Channel,” the eight-episode season turns the lens on an exciting new selection of bold visionaries including video game pioneer Nolan Bushnell, toy innovator Marvin Glass and many other creators behind history’s biggest-selling games, puzzles, dolls and action figures as they build billion-dollar empires against the backdrop of a changing world in the 20th century.

Comments / 0

Community Policy