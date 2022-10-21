Read full article on original website
(CNN) — Tim Burton is sounding off on his previous working relationship with Disney, saying he is unlikely to return to the company as a director in the future. The filmmaker attended the Lumiere Festival in France over the weekend, where he received the honorary Prix Lumière award. He spoke at a press conference on Saturday where he likened working for the company to the character Dumbo being trapped in “this horrible big circus.”
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
“The Toys That Built America” returns for a second season to continue chronicling the untold stories and rivalries that gave rise to the modern toy industry. Premiering Sunday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET on the “History Channel,” the eight-episode season turns the lens on an exciting new selection of bold visionaries including video game pioneer Nolan Bushnell, toy innovator Marvin Glass and many other creators behind history’s biggest-selling games, puzzles, dolls and action figures as they build billion-dollar empires against the backdrop of a changing world in the 20th century.
