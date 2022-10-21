To say that the Irishman’s Shanty has been a force of nature and a staple in the Crookston Community is an understatement. As Paul Gregg proudly talked about the ownership history of the Irishman’s Shanty, he recalled a few conversations he had with Andy, specifically telling Andy, “I want you to be the person here.” Paul entered the business in 1984 when his two older brothers operated Gregg Potato across the street. Fresh out of college and into the Shanty is a path both Paul and Andy took. Andy comes with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and thought he would try entrepreneurship. Paul graduated with a two-year degree in Hotel Restaurant Management, followed by a four-year finance degree from Mankato.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO