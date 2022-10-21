Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE DISCUSSES CAMPGROUND
The Crookston Ways and Means Committee then met to discuss the Central Park Campground. Crookston City Administrator Corky Reynolds said they will have to redesign the campground’s development plan after they found the bids for the State Legislature Legacy grant came back much higher than the amount budgeted and was extended to June 30, 2024.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANTS FOR FIVE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, Charles “Corky” Reynolds introduced Jordan Bergquist, the new Human Resources Director who began employment for City Hall in June.
CROOKSTON VETERAN’S COUNCIL GIVES MILITARY HONORS AT OAKDALE CEMETERY
The Crookston Veteran’s Council provided military honors yesterday at Oakdale cemetery. Pictured left to right, Ernie Normandin, Jim Urness, Paul Dubuque, Bob Anderson, Frank Lindgren, and Kent Shafer. Other members not included in the picture are Punky Johnson, Myron Veensta, Brent Stahlecker, and Al Melvie. If you are a...
CHAMBER AMBASSADORS STOP AT IRISHMAN’S SHANTY TO CONGRATULATE NEW OWNER, ANDY GREGG
To say that the Irishman’s Shanty has been a force of nature and a staple in the Crookston Community is an understatement. As Paul Gregg proudly talked about the ownership history of the Irishman’s Shanty, he recalled a few conversations he had with Andy, specifically telling Andy, “I want you to be the person here.” Paul entered the business in 1984 when his two older brothers operated Gregg Potato across the street. Fresh out of college and into the Shanty is a path both Paul and Andy took. Andy comes with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and thought he would try entrepreneurship. Paul graduated with a two-year degree in Hotel Restaurant Management, followed by a four-year finance degree from Mankato.
David Mickelson – Service Announcement
David A. Mickelson, age 88, formerly of Twin Valley, passed away peacefully at the Viking Manor Nursing Home in Ulen, MN on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Funeral will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Twin Valley, MN on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm, with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Twin Valley. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
ROGER AND LOIS SAMUELSON FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP CREATED FOR HEALTHCARE STUDENTS AT RIVERVIEW
The RiverView Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of the Roger and Lois Samuelson Family Healthcare Scholarship. The scholarship is for Crookston, Climax, or Fisher high school graduates enrolled or with the intention to enroll in a post-secondary program in a healthcare field. Roger and the late Lois Samuelson...
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO GARAGE FIRE ON 6TH AVE. N
At approximately 3:00 pm on Monday, October 24, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 1124 6th Ave. N for a report of a structure fire. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a detached garage significantly involved in the fire. The fire was extinguished, with the garage suffering extensive damage. A small shed next to the garage was also damaged. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 6 CANDIDATES
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO CALL PUBLIC HEARINGS ON MULTIPLE ROAD PROJECTS
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with a presentation on the Coalition of Greater MN Cities by Marty Seifert. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council minutes from their meeting...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES FEBRUARY REFERENDUM VOTE, GET A CHILDCARE UPDATE
The Crookston School Board met on Monday evening in the Crookston High School media center. The feature program was an update from Stephanie Okroi (pictured right), who is looking to open a daycare center in Washington School. She is a daycare center owner in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with 83 kids. Okroi gave a disheartening.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 25, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 25, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Bruce Allen Delong, 43, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Jeremiah Jason Rhode, 43, of Red Lake Falls, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 10/24/2022 – At 9:30 a.m., the...
Agnes Sellin – Obit
Agnes Sellin, 91 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls, MN with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Red Lake Falls.
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
GRAND FORKS LANDFILL CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WINDS
The Grand Forks Public Work crews have closed the Grand Forks Landfill due to high winds. The landfill will be closed until the wind speeds go down. Residents can still haul brush and grass to the landfill as needed.
CROOKSTON PIRATE ATHLETICS TO HOST PAC MEETING ON OCTOBER 27
The Crookston High School Athletic Department will have the Winter Parent-Athlete-Coach (PAC) meeting on Thursday, October 27 at Crookston High School. They will meet briefly in the auditorium before Boys and Girls Hockey, Wrestling and Dance will meet with the individual coaches of their sport. Note: Registration for winter activities...
Juvenile reported missing by Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Grand Forks County are looking for Kailey Meadows of Manvel. They say she is believed to be in either Grand Forks, East Grand Forks or Fargo. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Grand Forks County...
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
Dorine I. Schmitz – Obit
Dorine I. Schmitz, 90 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Friday, October 28, 2022, with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service. Father Adam Hamness will preside, and Father Bob Schreiner will be homilist. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
