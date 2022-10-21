ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE DISCUSSES CAMPGROUND

The Crookston Ways and Means Committee then met to discuss the Central Park Campground. Crookston City Administrator Corky Reynolds said they will have to redesign the campground’s development plan after they found the bids for the State Legislature Legacy grant came back much higher than the amount budgeted and was extended to June 30, 2024.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANTS FOR FIVE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, Charles “Corky” Reynolds introduced Jordan Bergquist, the new Human Resources Director who began employment for City Hall in June.
CROOKSTON VETERAN’S COUNCIL GIVES MILITARY HONORS AT OAKDALE CEMETERY

The Crookston Veteran’s Council provided military honors yesterday at Oakdale cemetery. Pictured left to right, Ernie Normandin, Jim Urness, Paul Dubuque, Bob Anderson, Frank Lindgren, and Kent Shafer. Other members not included in the picture are Punky Johnson, Myron Veensta, Brent Stahlecker, and Al Melvie. If you are a...
CROOKSTON, MN
CHAMBER AMBASSADORS STOP AT IRISHMAN’S SHANTY TO CONGRATULATE NEW OWNER, ANDY GREGG

To say that the Irishman’s Shanty has been a force of nature and a staple in the Crookston Community is an understatement. As Paul Gregg proudly talked about the ownership history of the Irishman’s Shanty, he recalled a few conversations he had with Andy, specifically telling Andy, “I want you to be the person here.” Paul entered the business in 1984 when his two older brothers operated Gregg Potato across the street. Fresh out of college and into the Shanty is a path both Paul and Andy took. Andy comes with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and thought he would try entrepreneurship. Paul graduated with a two-year degree in Hotel Restaurant Management, followed by a four-year finance degree from Mankato.
CROOKSTON, MN
David Mickelson – Service Announcement

David A. Mickelson, age 88, formerly of Twin Valley, passed away peacefully at the Viking Manor Nursing Home in Ulen, MN on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Funeral will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Twin Valley, MN on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm, with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Twin Valley. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
TWIN VALLEY, MN
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO GARAGE FIRE ON 6TH AVE. N

At approximately 3:00 pm on Monday, October 24, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 1124 6th Ave. N for a report of a structure fire. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a detached garage significantly involved in the fire. The fire was extinguished, with the garage suffering extensive damage. A small shed next to the garage was also damaged. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
GRAND FORKS, ND
MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 6 CANDIDATES

The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
CROOKSTON, MN
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 25, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 25, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Bruce Allen Delong, 43, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Jeremiah Jason Rhode, 43, of Red Lake Falls, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 10/24/2022 – At 9:30 a.m., the...
CROOKSTON, MN
Agnes Sellin – Obit

Agnes Sellin, 91 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls, MN with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Red Lake Falls.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
GRAND FORKS LANDFILL CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WINDS

The Grand Forks Public Work crews have closed the Grand Forks Landfill due to high winds. The landfill will be closed until the wind speeds go down. Residents can still haul brush and grass to the landfill as needed.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CROOKSTON PIRATE ATHLETICS TO HOST PAC MEETING ON OCTOBER 27

The Crookston High School Athletic Department will have the Winter Parent-Athlete-Coach (PAC) meeting on Thursday, October 27 at Crookston High School. They will meet briefly in the auditorium before Boys and Girls Hockey, Wrestling and Dance will meet with the individual coaches of their sport. Note: Registration for winter activities...
CROOKSTON, MN
Dorine I. Schmitz – Obit

Dorine I. Schmitz, 90 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Friday, October 28, 2022, with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service. Father Adam Hamness will preside, and Father Bob Schreiner will be homilist. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN

