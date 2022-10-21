ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'

I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
RadarOnline

Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform

Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
The Independent

Claims that Sacheen Littlefeather lied about Native ancestry spark controversy, pain and anger

Sacheen Littlefeather’s legacy of activism was cemented with her appearance at the 1973 Academy Awards, where she took the stage on Marlon Brando’s behalf to speak against the widespread mistreatment of Native American people in the film industry.Less than a month after her death, the San Francisco Chronicle published claims in the outlet’s opinion section that allege Littlefeather was not Native and spent most of her life fraudulently claiming Apache and Yaqui ancestry, igniting furious criticism aimed at both Littlefeather and the author.Littlefeather died on 2 October following a breast cancer diagnosis. She was 75.Writer Jacqueline Keeler, whose own...
TheDailyBeast

ADL Condemns Tucker for Accusing Black MSNBC Host of Fomenting ‘Race War’

The Anti-Defamation League on Thursday night denounced Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his claim that MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was inciting a “race war” against white people in the United States.“Tucker Carlson has again used his platform to stoke racial tensions, falsely and dangerously accusing a Black MSNBC host of instigating a genocide against white people,” the organization’s official Twitter account posted. “His incitement and his trivialization of the Rwandan genocide must be forcefully condemned.”During his Wednesday night Fox News broadcast, Carlson compared Cross’ weekend program to the propaganda media network that spewed ethnic hate speech throughout the Rwandan...
IndieWire

Sacheen Littlefeather’s Sisters Say Claims of Native American Ancestry Were Fraudulent — Report

After she took the stage in Marlon Brando’s place at the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather became known as one of the entertainment industry’s most prominent activists for Native Americans and other Indigenous people. Rather than accept Brando’s best actor Oscar, which he had just won for his performance in “The Godfather,” Littlefeather, who died earlier this month, declined the awards and used her time on stage to criticize Hollywood’s on and offscreen treatment of Native Americans. The move prompted some outrage, leading the Academy to issue a belated apology to Littlefeather earlier this year. When she took the stage, her...
The Conversation U.S.

With the movie 'Till,' Mamie Till-Mobley's quest to educate the world about her son's lynching marches on

After 14-year-old Emmett Till was kidnapped, severely beaten and killed in the Mississippi Delta on Aug. 28, 1955, his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, made the courageous decision to reveal her son’s corpse for all to see. Till-Mobley’s choice allowed audiences to bear witness to an act of racial violence, and the new film “Till” promises to unveil the complete story of how she responded to her son’s brutal death. However, when a theatrical poster for “Till” was released in the summer of 2022, some people immediately denounced the film on Facebook and Twitter. Critics accused the project of profiting off Black pain...
psychologytoday.com

The Role of Language in Bias, Prejudice, and Violence

Written and spoken language can be a weapon, sometimes a deadly weapon. Language can counteract bias and prejudice and enhance empathy and healing. The words that record and make public the laws of the land can be transformative. There are three aspects of language that deserve mention in the context...

