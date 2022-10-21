Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington
When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Yakima Together Church pastor sues accuser over defamation in rape allegation
Micahn Carter, a former pastor at Church of the Highlands in Alabama, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a woman whose 2021 rape allegation against him, he says, resulted in his loss of employment at Highlands and loss of reputation. Carter, who denies the rape allegation, filed the lawsuit in...
Yakima Herald Republic
McDonald's McRib is coming back to WA, but it may be the last time you can ever get one
Oct. 25—One of McDonald's most popular sandwiches is coming back, but this might be your last chance to ever eat it again. McDonald's announced the return of the McRib, but it came with some bad news: this will be the McRib's farewell tour. The McRib will be coming back...
Comments / 6