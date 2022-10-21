ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington

When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA

