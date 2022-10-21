ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Joel Bitonio recalls hilarious Browns dinner cooked by Joe Thomas

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
During his media session yesterday, offensive guard Joel Bitonio took the time to speak about an incident with his former Cleveland Browns teammate Joe Thomas. And it is quite hilarious to say the least.

According to Bitonio, Thomas had invited him to a Thanksgiving dinner in which he prepared duck to eat. Bitonio goes on to tell the story of how he found a bullet in the duck he was served by the future first ballot Hall of Famer.

Thomas went on to dispute the claim, stating he does not even use guns to kill his ducks. The intimidation of his pass set does the trick when Thomas goes hunting, apparently.

Needless to say, Bitonio and the Browns could use some lightheartedness after a rough three weeks. With all seriousness on Sunday, however, the Browns need a win in the worse way against the Baltimore Ravens.

