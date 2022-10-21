ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's Why a New $40,000 Electric Vehicle Tax Credit for Business Owners May Be Relatively Easy to Get

By Greg Iacurci,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

South Korea, U.S. in ‘Intense Conversation' Over EV Tax Credits, Ambassador Says

South Korean officials are working closely with the U.S. government to adjust restrictive regulations on electric vehicles under the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. Cho Tae-yong, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the U.S., said officials are discussing "several possible options" to correct what the country believes to be unfair policies.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says the U.S. Dollar's Decline Helped Drive Tuesday's Market Gains

CNBC's Jim Cramer credited the fall in the U.S. dollar with helping stocks close higher on Tuesday. "It's time to recognize that the dollar's in charge. Today, at least, the dollar rally took a break, which means the bears took a break, too," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer credited the...
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
NBC Connecticut

Investor Vinod Khosla Says Focusing on 2030 Climate Targets Is the Wrong Approach

Vinod Khosla, the founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Khosla Ventures, says 2040 is the more important goal post in combating climate change than 2030. Khosla, who cofounded computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems in 1982 and spent 18 years at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, is interested in big bets like commercializing fusion and deep geothermal technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy