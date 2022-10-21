Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Related
loudounnow.com
Adam's Bike Park Opens in Purcellville
Adam’s Bike Park is officially open for public use after a ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Saturday. More than 100 people including members of the Purcellville Town Council joined Michelle and Jeff Caudill the celebrate the opening of the park, which is dedicated to the memory of their son who died in an accident in January 2021.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Board Halts Compass Creek Talks with Leesburg
Loudoun County supervisors have formally halted long-stalled town boundary work with the Town of Leesburg at Compass Creek, after the town indicated it would seek to annex the land. The county and town had been in negotiations for town boundary line adjustments at the development, a cooperative process to bring...
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Classic, Rare Cars Pack Downtown Leesburg
The Academies of Loudoun’s 34th annual Leesburg Car Show on Saturday again packed the streets with classic and rare cars and visitors coming to see them. Streets in downtown Leesburg were closed during the day for the car show, which brings thousands of people into town to see classic cars and vote on their favorites. All proceeds from vehicle entry fees benefit the students and staff at the Academies of Loudoun, which organizes the show since absorbing the former C.S. Monroe Technology Center in 2018.
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred Saturday along Route 600 near Mountain Falls Blvd. According to police, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 600 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Brian Dean, Purcellville
This line is repeated in a recent social media advertisement paid for by Stan Milan’s campaign for Purcellville mayor. First time Town Council candidate Ronald Rise, part of Milan’s slate, awkwardly repeats the phrase three times in the video, implying that there may be a nefarious or unfair influence caused by a major donor or organization involved in the town’s politics. After a simple review of the publicly available donation data, the facts tell an entirely different story than the one that the Milan campaign is hoping Purcellville voters will believe.
arlnow.com
Major road closures planned as Marine Corps Marathon returns for first time since 2019
The Marine Corps Marathon — along with its extensive road closures — is back this weekend. The marathon, which is in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, is being held on Sunday, Oct. 30. It will again start between the Pentagon and Rosslyn, winding...
arlnow.com
Two dozen vehicles have windows smashed during overnight vandalism spree
Someone shot out or smashed the windows on two dozen vehicles parked in Arlington during one night last week. The vandalism spree happened overnight between the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20 and the morning of Friday, Oct. 21. “An unknown suspect(s) smashed the windows of approximately 24 victim vehicles with...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ramesh Seetaram, Paeonian Springs
Editor: Approximately 44,000 acres of prime agricultural soils are at risk of being developed under the Cluster Subdivision Ordinance, now being reviewed by the Zoning Ordinance Committee. Prime agricultural soils are considered one of the most at risk “natural resources” in the Commonwealth of Virginia and are officially classified as...
Driver leaves scene after car slams into apartment building
WASHINGTON — A car slammed into an apartment building in Northeast D.C. just after midnight on Monday morning. Firefighters said the three-story apartment building had to be evacuated while a damage assessment was being made. D.C. firefighters were called to the area 4500 block of Clermont Drive Northeast because...
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area
Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Amy Buchmeyer, Purcellville
Editor: Joel Grewe is running for Purcellville mayor Nov. 8. I first met Joel when I was a teenager involved with Generation Joshua (GenJ). Over a decade later, I am a Purcellville resident and still proud to call him both a mentor and a friend. I believe Joel’s personal character, his values and public service make him the best candidate for this office.
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
'You cannot lease property that does not belong to you' | Criminal charges could be coming in Clinton home dispute
CLINTON, Md. — A couple in Prince George’s County thought they were buying a home in Clinton, Maryland but when they went by last week they found strangers moving into their new home. On Monday, the State's Attorney for Prince George's County Aisha Braveboy told WUSA9 that everyone...
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Public Schools Hires First Auditor General
Loudoun County Public Schools has hired Ahmad Woods to serve as the division’s first ever auditor general. According to the school district, the auditor general’s focus will on finding ways to improve services and service delivery to division stakeholders including identifying waste, fraud or corruption. Woods will identify and evaluate risk areas as well as identify areas where there may be organizational vulnerability and look for ways to improve. His role will be “vital to maintaining an inclusive, safe, caring and rigorous learning environment as the foundation for student growth,” according to an Oct. 21 announcement from the school division.
WTOP
Suspect in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base
The FBI says the ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base in Virginia has been resolved and that a person has been taken into custody. Beginning around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, local law enforcement, military police and the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad were responding to an active ‘barricade situation’ at U.S. Army base Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
loudounnow.com
Youngkin Stumps for Cao in Ashburn
Fifteen days before Election Day, Gov. Glen Youngkin made a stop in Ashburn to stump for 10thCongressional District candidate Hung Cao. Speakers at the campaign gathering included Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman who said he talked with Cao almost daily about what is going on in the community and said both Youngkin and Cao support law enforcement and initiatives for them, referring to Youngkin’s Bold Blue Line Initiative that combats rising crime and supports law enforcement across the state with increased recruiting, training, retention, and prosecution.
Bay Net
Charles County Passes In-District Voting On Narrow Vote After Packed Public Hearing
LA PLATA, Md.– The Charles County Commissioners hosted a public hearing on October 19 to consider the proposed Bill 2022-08 County Commissioner Elections, which changes the code of Charles County to require district commissioners to be elected only by residents of that district. Along with requiring district commissioners to...
Comments / 0